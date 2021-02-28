UGASports - Film Don't Lie: JT Daniels' bad decisions

Dayne: Daniels' arm strength is legit. He can make the NFL quality passes down the field. He did show a propensity to underthrow his speedy receivers. Some of this can surely be attributed to limited time passing to Georgia's pass-catchers. He was bailed out in the Peach Bowl when this pass erred over the left shoulder instead of the right side, which would have been away from the defender. If the Bearcats pick off this football, Georgia loses the Peach Bowl.

Brent: This play is as much about the decision as the throw itself. You can see he takes his eyes instantly to the right, given the small amount of time left on the clock (this was the last play before Jack Podlesny's game-winning field goal) and, thus, doesn't see the safety bail to cover the deep route. Daniels probably thought he had a touchdown when he released the ball. As you can see, though, the game situation also rushed his footwork, and he was unable to drive into the throw. This didn't need to be a lead-the-receiver/touchdown throw. Put it on a line in the voided area where Jermaine Burton can make the catch and step right out of bounds.