UGASports - Film Don't Lie: JT Daniels' bad decisions

Film Don't Lie: JT Daniels' bad decisions
This is part of Film Don't Lie's offseason series from Brent Rollins and Dayne Young. Today's piece examines poor throws and decisions from JT Daniels in his late-season starts. Be sure to check out the first part of the series, which featured his good passes.
Dayne: Georgia's offense is primed to be among college football's best in 2021. The stability JT Daniels brought to the passing attack provides good reason for optimism. Remember, he was Georgia's fourth starting quarterback in four months. Daniels, however, didn't line up against the best competition in the sport, and still showed many areas that need improvement. That's not a knock on him or his potential. He and Georgia can be championship quality. It's simply being objective.
Brent: In his time at USC, for every big-time throw he made (that is, our highest-graded throws), Daniels had a turnover-worthy play as well. He improved greatly in that area in his four starts at Georgia, tossing twice as many big-time throws as turnover-worthy plays. The talent is there, and he showed as much during the final four games. Now he has an entire—and hopefully healthy—offseason to improve the finer details we're about to show.
Underthrows
Dayne: Daniels' arm strength is legit. He can make the NFL quality passes down the field. He did show a propensity to underthrow his speedy receivers. Some of this can surely be attributed to limited time passing to Georgia's pass-catchers. He was bailed out in the Peach Bowl when this pass erred over the left shoulder instead of the right side, which would have been away from the defender. If the Bearcats pick off this football, Georgia loses the Peach Bowl.
Brent: This play is as much about the decision as the throw itself. You can see he takes his eyes instantly to the right, given the small amount of time left on the clock (this was the last play before Jack Podlesny's game-winning field goal) and, thus, doesn't see the safety bail to cover the deep route. Daniels probably thought he had a touchdown when he released the ball. As you can see, though, the game situation also rushed his footwork, and he was unable to drive into the throw. This didn't need to be a lead-the-receiver/touchdown throw. Put it on a line in the voided area where Jermaine Burton can make the catch and step right out of bounds.
