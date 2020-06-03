Dayne Young and Brent Rollins analyze video and data to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

Career stats: 241-397 (60.7%), 2,887 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INTs

Dayne: Georgia coaches surprised the college football world with the announcement that JT Daniels, a former five-star quarterback recruit, was transferring from USC to Georgia. He is now enrolled at the university and will most assuredly pursue immediate eligibility. Daniels skipped his senior year of high school to go to USC early. He was a starting college football quarterback at 18 years old. All of these highlights are from that 2018 season. Daniels suffered a season ending ACL injury in USC's first game of 2019 and is coming off knee surgery. Brent: How often have we heard the phrase 'roster management' mentioned when it comes to Kirby Smart's tenure at Georgia? Earlier this offseason, Smart worked his magic to bring in the top graduate transfer quarterback in Jamie Newman. Now, he has added again to the quarterback room with Daniels. Whether he is eligible this fall or not is yet to be determined, but Daniels will eventually bring something the Smart era has been associated with from day one - more competition.

Arm strength

JT Daniels connects for a long touchdown.

Dayne: Daniels obvious attribute is his throwing strength. He has a powerful arm and can generate much energy with seemingly little full body effort. This allows him to stand strong in the pocket and throw the football without always requiring a fully clean pocket for his delivery. Brent: While his overall accuracy is something we'll discuss soon, Daniels has no shortage of arm talent. Good footwork, good slight movements in the pocket and then drive into the throw. As we'll see throughout, there is a reason Daniels was so highly ranked coming out of high school.