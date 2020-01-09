Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

Dayne: For the third straight year, Georgia is losing a five star quarterback going into the following season. Without an obvious heir apparent, the Bulldogs will most assuredly scour the transfer market to add much needed depth and even identify a potential starting quarterback for 2020. Brent: This is basically like the NFL's supplemental draft for Georgia, and they have the number one pick. Yes, Oregon and Oklahoma might have open quarterback spots and the Sooners especially have had success with graduate transfer quarterbacks, but those teams have not really proven themselves deep enough to make it to the college football playoff (Oregon) or have the defensive horses to truly compete at the highest level (Oklahoma). Thus, the Bulldogs combination of talented, though somewhat inexperienced, returning offensive personnel, a dominant defense, recent success and the ability for a quarterback to show what they can do in the SEC offers the best situation on the graduate transfer market.

Jamie Newman - Wake Forest

Jamie Newman throws a high point touchdown.

Dayne: Jamie Newman showed big play ability with 26 touchdown passes and six rushing scores for Wake Forest last season. His tape shows precision with touch passes and confidence to allow receivers to make plays. Brent: Accuracy, arm strength, size and play-making ability. You are going to see it all in the clips of Jamie Newman. As you can see, he was not a sought after recruit, but he has certainly developed during his time in Winston-Salem and shown he has all the tools to be an elite quarterback. His overall grade in 336 snaps in 2018 was 77.9 and that jumped to 85.2 in 851 snaps a season ago. Two-thirds of the way through the 2019 campaign he was the nation's third-highest graded quarterback, only behind Joe Burrow and Justin Fields.





Newman competes a deep ball.

Newman lofts a touchdown.