UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia wins Peach Bowl (defense and special teams)

Film Don't Lie: Georgia wins Peach Bowl (defense and special teams)
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game, which this week happens to be the Bulldogs' 24-21 Peach Bowl victory in the season's final game.
. This is Film Don't Lie.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
Defensive backs step up
Dayne: Georgia's defensive backs presented the biggest question mark heading into the Peach Bowl. Tyrique Stevenson found himself as one of the most experienced and versatile players in the secondary. This pass break-up on 3rd down late in the fourth quarter was a game saving stop. His closing speed gets him to the football, and he defends it perfectly and avoids drawing a penalty. This is good coaching and better execution.
Brent: There are so many interesting coaching decisions that led to this play (why call a timeout and then punt; why didn't the Bearcats run the ball with Georgia out of timeouts?), but the bottom line is, this play changed the entire vibe of Georgia's offseason. A bust in coverage left the Bearcat receiver wide open, and if not for Stevenson's recognition, burst, and timing, the game is over. On the whole, it wasn't a great day for Stevenson (59.6 overall grade), and the sophomore has at least another year left, but this play will likely be at the top when Bulldog fans discuss his name years down the road.
