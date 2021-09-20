Film Don't Lie: Georgia whips South Carolina (offense)

Dayne: Many fans have inquired about why Georgia's run game has sputtered when measured by the extremely high expectations for the running backs. The answer hasn't been simple. Ineffectiveness has been the fault of subpar run blocking and some iffy footwork from the ball carriers. Here is an example of both working well. Warren McClendon seals his block from right tackle. Warren Ericson maintained his man. It is a poor effort from Justin Shaffer, but Zamir White steps around that miscue and slithers through a narrow lane.

Brent: White just keeps getting better and better. He's averaging a career high 3.79 yards after contact per attempt, forcing missed tackles at a career high rate and just showing the all-around patience and explosiveness it takes to be an elite back. Dayne points out McClendon's good work, as he adjusted well to the Gamecock defensive end's inside move. McClendon finished the game with the team's second-highest run block grade.