Film Don't Lie: Georgia whips South Carolina (D/ST)
Georgia's defense surrendered its first touchdown of the season, but still was dominant against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins pair the film and data to show you what worked and what didn't.
Defensive front
Dayne: Look how menacing Georgia's defensive front looks at field level. We've raved about how big and fast this whole unit is. Seeing it from the ground view adds a whole extra dimension of understanding to how terrifying it must be for opposing ball carriers. That's five future NFL players converging on a tackle at the same spot. Jordan Davis acts as the bowling ball to crash into and knock over all of the pins.
Brent: Size is one thing. Size and elite positional speed is at a whole other level. Outside of their consistent effort and energy, the speed is the most noticeable aspect of Georgia's defensive front and linebackers. The ability to be wrong, or even be blocked, and it be made up for with speed creates a different level of defense, one that currently has the FBS's highest overall team defense grade.
Dayne: This was a dumb play call from South Carolina, but Georgia still had to execute to make the Gamecocks yield two easy points. Keep your eyes on Jalen Carter (88). He gets off the ball quickly and powers through to occupy two linemen who still cannot stop him. This allows Jordan Davis to pivot back to Doty and stop him from escaping the end zone.
Brent: One of quite a few plays in which Georgia put its "base" 3-4 defense on the field and it didn't end well for the Gamecocks. How overall dominant was the front seven on the field on this play? Those seven players (Davis, Carter, Smith, Walker, Dean and Quay Walker) combined for 13 total quarterback pressures, including four sacks.
