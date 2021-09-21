Film Don't Lie: Georgia whips South Carolina (D/ST)

Georgia's defense surrendered its first touchdown of the season, but still was dominant against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins pair the film and data to show you what worked and what didn't.

Dayne: Look how menacing Georgia's defensive front looks at field level. We've raved about how big and fast this whole unit is. Seeing it from the ground view adds a whole extra dimension of understanding to how terrifying it must be for opposing ball carriers. That's five future NFL players converging on a tackle at the same spot. Jordan Davis acts as the bowling ball to crash into and knock over all of the pins.

Brent: Size is one thing. Size and elite positional speed is at a whole other level. Outside of their consistent effort and energy, the speed is the most noticeable aspect of Georgia's defensive front and linebackers. The ability to be wrong, or even be blocked, and it be made up for with speed creates a different level of defense, one that currently has the FBS's highest overall team defense grade.

