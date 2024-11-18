Advertisement
Published Nov 18, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Georgia roughs up Tennessee
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young recap how Georgia outscored Tennessee 31-7 beginning in the second quarter. It began with a few key offensive plays.

Georgia's offense shines 

Dawgs defense vs. Tennessee

Play of the Game: Carson Beck to Dominic Lovett 

Film Don't Lie is presented by:

Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com

ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com

Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com

