UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Defense and special teams growth from week 1 to now

Dayne: The combination of Georgia's experienced front seven and a veteran secondary all pointed to successful pass rushing for the 2020 season. The Bulldogs are second in the league in total sacks with 23. Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson have pestered edge blockers and disrupted passers often.

Brent: This is the area of biggest growth from last season to this fall. As a team, Georgia is now tied with LSU for first in the SEC in pass rush grade (82.1) and leads the conference in pass rush win rate (56.5 percent) and overall pressure rate (37.5 percent), all bests in the Kirby Smart era. Both Ojulari and Anderson added counter-moves this offseason and have gotten better each week with their bend off the edge; they're two of the seven Bulldog defenders with at least 10 total quarterback pressures.

From a grading perspective, Anderson (91.6) and Ojulari (83.6) are first and third, respectively, in the SEC for edge defenders in both overall and pass rush grade. They've combined for 41 total quarterback pressures on 221 pass rush snaps, including 10 sacks.