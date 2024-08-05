Advertisement
FILM DON'T LIE: Carson Beck's Growth

Dayne Young • UGASports
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football. In this episode, they discuss the growth Carson Beck made from his first start in 2023 throughout the remainder of the season.

