FILM DON'T LIE: Carson Beck's Growth
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football. In this episode, they discuss the growth Carson Beck made from his first start in 2023 throughout the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
Get 20% off Oconee Gold products with the promo code: FILMDONTLIE
FDL is also presented by:
ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.