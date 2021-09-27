Film Don't Lie: Bulldogs dominate Vandy (offense)

Points came in bunches for the Georgia Bulldogs against Vanderbilt. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins take you through detailed look at what worked and what needs work.

Dayne: I had a DM question from a Vent poster about why Georgia's wide receiver production was seemingly sparse. The answer is: Brock Bowers is open and he catches the ball. Georgia's offense is using him in a variety of ways to exploit matchups with linebackers and nickelbacks/star defenders. He's faster than a lot of linebackers. He's bigger than defensive backs. He blocks well and catches virtually everything. He gets separation, and has the speed to break away for big plays. He is the team's offensive MVP to this point in the season. And yes, "my God, a freshman."

Brent: The tweet below was shortly after the game. Let's check and see how close I was. Bowers' 84.9 receiving is third-best among FBS tight ends with at least 15 targets. His five touchdowns are tied for first. He's what I've said previously, Georgia's best offensive skill player. The jet sweep touchdown was just the beginning of the unique things offensive coordinator Todd Monken can do with Bowers.