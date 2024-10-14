Advertisement

Despite win, Bulldog defense not happy

Despite win, Bulldog defense not happy

Georgia's defense isn't satisfied despite the win over Mississippi State.

 • Jed May
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State

Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State

Complete Coverage: Inside, get all the news, analysis and interviews you'll need inside.

 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Our Postgame News and Notes include a look at head to Texas, an injury update and sideline bump involving Kirby Smart.

 • Anthony Dasher
WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 14, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Big play passing
This week, Brent and Dayne review how Mississippi State passed for more than 300 yards on Georgia's defense. They also look at how Georgia's offense gained yards at will. The play of the game is Dillon Bell's touchdown catch delivered by Carson Beck.


Defensive woes

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Explosive offense

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Play of the Game: Dillon Bell and Carson Beck

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

