FILM DON'T LIE: Big play passing

Despite win, Bulldog defense not happy
Georgia's defense isn't satisfied despite the win over Mississippi State.
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State
Complete Coverage: Inside, get all the news, analysis and interviews you'll need inside.
Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State
Our Postgame News and Notes include a look at head to Texas, an injury update and sideline bump involving Kirby Smart.
WATCH: Georgia players after win
WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.
This week, Brent and Dayne review how Mississippi State passed for more than 300 yards on Georgia's defense. They also look at how Georgia's offense gained yards at will. The play of the game is Dillon Bell's touchdown catch delivered by Carson Beck.
Defensive woes
Explosive offense
Play of the Game: Dillon Bell and Carson Beck
