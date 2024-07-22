Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discuss five schematic and personnel things Georgia should do to maximize its 2024 potential. They feature ideas from the run game, offensive line personnel, defensive front alignment, and offensive red zone threats.

The 5 Things:

1) Diversity in the run game

2) Ability to eat the clock on offense in close games

3) Get 2+ best edge rushers on the field on early downs

4) Turn Mykel Williams loose

5) Use Colbie Young's size advantage in the red zone.