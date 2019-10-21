Film Don't Lie
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 21-0 victory over Kentucky.
*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*
D'Andre Swift: Heart of the Team
Dayne: I thought this run from D’Andre Swift changed Georgia’s demeanor. Swift causes the first defender to miss as Isaiah Wilson attempts to set the edge. Credit to Wilson for having the wherewithal to reverse course, come back to Swift, and open his path without drawing a penalty. Eli Wolf and Tyler Simmons hold their own in downfield blocking as well. Swift flipped a possible four-yard loss deep in Georgia’s territory into an explosive play.
Brent: Do you recognize this play? You should. We’ve seen and highlighted this inverted veer action since the opener against Vanderbilt. The offensive line works zone to the left, and the Bulldogs leave the backside edge defender unblocked (and his false step inside allows Swift to get the edge). The Bulldogs often come back to this action when they're not having success in the run game. The key to this being a bigger play is obviously the perimeter blocking by Eli Wolf and Tyler Simmons. Simmons specifically had a strong day in terms of run blocking, with an elite 87.8 pre-review run-block grade on 34 run-blocking snaps.
Ground and Pound
Dayne: Georgia’s first touchdown was comprised of more evasive moves from Swift. This is a customary zone run, but notice how Georgia’s linemen provide more push, and frankly have more pep in their step. Solomon Kindley is attempting to block downfield, along with George Pickens, while Andrew Thomas hustles across the field in Swift’s wake. Kearis Jackson, at the bottom of the screen, puts on a downfield blocking clinic. You can take the player out of Peach County. You can’t take the Peach County out of the player.
Brent: I discussed this play in my postgame thoughts and observations: the outside zone. Swift wanted it and he got a whole lot of it against the Wildcats. Now, the line footwork is slightly different, and the back’s attack-point different, but it's still a zone-blocked play. What does it do, though? As long as there isn’t penetration, which you don’t see on this play, it gives D’Andre Swift more space to cut back or attack the edge. Four things to notice: First, Swift is really good. The missed tackle, spin move, and speed combination is second to none and, deservedly so, he was put on the PFF SEC Team of the Week. Second, watch the safety (No. 29), who misses the initial tackle. He's playing downhill instantly off the snap. In fact, Kentucky’s safeties were never more than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage the entire game. If Florida does this, the Bulldogs have to counter with play-action shots over the top of the safeties. Third, Trey Hill does a great job with his reach block. This is a hard block to make, and he gets just enough to prevent the defensive tackle from chasing the play down. As we saw a week ago, a supremely athletic defensive tackle like South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw makes that block even tougher. Lastly, as Dayne points out above, Jackson does work on the play. Now, maybe he got away with a little hold, but obviously, if it isn’t called, it didn’t happen.
