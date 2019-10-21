Dayne: Georgia’s first touchdown was comprised of more evasive moves from Swift. This is a customary zone run, but notice how Georgia’s linemen provide more push, and frankly have more pep in their step. Solomon Kindley is attempting to block downfield, along with George Pickens, while Andrew Thomas hustles across the field in Swift’s wake. Kearis Jackson, at the bottom of the screen, puts on a downfield blocking clinic. You can take the player out of Peach County. You can’t take the Peach County out of the player.

Brent: I discussed this play in my postgame thoughts and observations: the outside zone. Swift wanted it and he got a whole lot of it against the Wildcats. Now, the line footwork is slightly different, and the back’s attack-point different, but it's still a zone-blocked play. What does it do, though? As long as there isn’t penetration, which you don’t see on this play, it gives D’Andre Swift more space to cut back or attack the edge. Four things to notice: First, Swift is really good. The missed tackle, spin move, and speed combination is second to none and, deservedly so, he was put on the PFF SEC Team of the Week. Second, watch the safety (No. 29), who misses the initial tackle. He's playing downhill instantly off the snap. In fact, Kentucky’s safeties were never more than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage the entire game. If Florida does this, the Bulldogs have to counter with play-action shots over the top of the safeties. Third, Trey Hill does a great job with his reach block. This is a hard block to make, and he gets just enough to prevent the defensive tackle from chasing the play down. As we saw a week ago, a supremely athletic defensive tackle like South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw makes that block even tougher. Lastly, as Dayne points out above, Jackson does work on the play. Now, maybe he got away with a little hold, but obviously, if it isn’t called, it didn’t happen.