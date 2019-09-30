Film Don't Lie
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s top performers for the first four games.
*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*
Dayne: Georgia is 4-0 at the first bye week of the season. There is no metric that holds more weight than that simple fact. The Bulldogs have discovered new freshman playmakers in Nolan Smith, George Pickens, and Dominick Blaylock. Transfers are making immediate impact, including Lawrence Cager, Jermaine Johnson, and DJ Daniel. There are four staples of Georgia’s success—players who had massive expectations in preseason and are fulfilling their roles as leaders: Jake Fromm, Andrew Thomas, J.R. Reed, and Rodrigo Blankenship.
Brent: The early bye week was a great time for the coaches to self-scout. In essence, that’s what we’re doing this week, except, as Dayne mentioned, we are going to focus our “self evaluation” on the Bulldogs’ four highest-graded players and undisputed leaders.
Jake Fromm
Dayne: The big question for Fromm before the season was less about his arm and more about who would catch the passes. So far, 18 different players have caught a pass. Lawrence Cager has emerged as Fromm’s go-to target for back shoulder sideline throws.
Brent: One of the beautiful things about what we do at PFF is the variety of numbers and data we have regarding the passing game and quarterback play. The data can be filtered down to any scenario/situation/route/defensive look that you’ll see in a game, and in 2019, Fromm is excelling in every phase. Both his overall grade (92.7) and passing grade (92.3) are third in the country. His clean pocket grade, shown in the three passing clips, is 91.8, good for sixth in the nation. In addition, Fromm’s adjusted completion rate (accounts for drops, throw-aways, etc.) is 82.3 percent on clean pocket throws and 79.5 percent overall. As far as the receiving corps goes, there has only been one drop. Cager specifically has caught 10 of 12 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 119.8 passer rating when targeted.
