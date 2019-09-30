Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s top performers for the first four games.

*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*

Dayne: Georgia is 4-0 at the first bye week of the season. There is no metric that holds more weight than that simple fact. The Bulldogs have discovered new freshman playmakers in Nolan Smith, George Pickens, and Dominick Blaylock. Transfers are making immediate impact, including Lawrence Cager, Jermaine Johnson, and DJ Daniel. There are four staples of Georgia’s success—players who had massive expectations in preseason and are fulfilling their roles as leaders: Jake Fromm, Andrew Thomas, J.R. Reed, and Rodrigo Blankenship.

Brent: The early bye week was a great time for the coaches to self-scout. In essence, that’s what we’re doing this week, except, as Dayne mentioned, we are going to focus our “self evaluation” on the Bulldogs’ four highest-graded players and undisputed leaders.