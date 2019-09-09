Dayne: There is a lot happening with blocking assignments on D’Andre Swift’s second quarter touchdown run. First, Jake Fromm identifies and calls out the safety stepping forward. George Pickens comes in motion to execute this block. John Fitzpatrick guides the blitzing linebacker to the backfield leaving an open lane for Swift.

Brent: Coach Coley loves 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs - see below for the specific data through 2 games on it). Bookmark this formation and action for down the road and I’m sure you’ll see a true play action, deep shot play from this in a couple of weeks.