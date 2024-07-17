The Major League Baseball Draft wrapped up Tuesday afternoon and it appears the Georgia Bulldogs escaped relatively unscathed.

One of Wes Johnson’s former players did find a new home.

Catcher Fernando Gonzalez – who was out of eligibility – was taken in the 20th round by the San Francisco Giants, joining first-round pick Charlie Condon (Colorado), and sixth-round pick baseman Corey Collins (New York Mets).

Two key transfer additions could have decisions to make.

Nevada transfer RJ Freethy was taken in the 14th round by Toronto, while VCU transfer Brian Curley was selected in the 16th round by Pittsburgh.

Georgia State transfer JoJo Jackson was taken in the 18th round by the New York Yankees.

Two other additions confirmed via text to UGASports that they will indeed be Bulldogs after not getting drafted.

Bryce Clavon (outfielder/shortstop) was one of the state’s top players and ranked 51st nationally by Perfect Game.

He told UGASports that he turned down several offers early in the draft and will be a Bulldog.

Also becoming a Bulldog is UNC-Asheville outfielder Robbie Burnett, who batted .323 with 18 homers and 45 RBI last year.

Infielder Erik Parker was projected to go somewhere in the first 10 rounds but was not chosen until the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 15th round. Parker was ranked 91st nationally by Perfect Game.

Parker told UGASports that he expects to make a decision later Tuesday. None of Georgia's other 2024 commitments - including outfielder Michael Mullinax (No. 52 by Perfect Game) and third baseman Cade Brown (No. 70 by Perfect Game) - were drafted.

Current Bulldogs, third baseman Slate Alford (.295-16-63) and shortstop Kolby Branch (.265-15-52) were not drafted but have eligibility remaining and could return to Georgia for another year.

Head coach Wes Johnson told UGASports last week that Branch was “50-50” depending on the draft.