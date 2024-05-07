If you’ve been paying close attention, you might notice Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez going about his business differently than before.

No more looking over his right shoulder to Wes Johnson, as radio communication between the bench (Johnson), the catcher, and the pitcher is widely used throughout college baseball.

But that’s not the story here.

Other than Gonzalez relaying what pitches to throw, his voice is typically the only one heard as the Bulldog senior is now essentially calling games himself, much as they do in the major leagues.

“We’ve been doing it since the Alabama series. It’s been awesome,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been learning a lot. It’s been great.”

While there will be occasions that Johnson chimes in with a pitch selection, most of the conversation Georgia’s skipper has with Gonzalez is when they review their pregame scouting report.

“We use the radio, and I give him certain sequences that we like or we see, but yeah, he takes it from there,” Johnson said. “When you get those older veteran catchers, who know the league, who know hitters, and can give you good and honest feedback on what the pitchers’ stuff is doing, then you can go. For your catcher to call a game, he’s got to understand how good and bad a pitcher’s stuff is, and Fernando is really good at that.”

Bulldog pitcher Chandler Marsh can vouch for that.

Marsh said Gonzalez’s knowledge of hitters, particularly those in the SEC where he’s now in his fourth year as a starter, is uncanny.

“He studies hitters to a different level. He reads swings. The first pitch of an at-bat may set up the whole rest of the at-bat. He sees a guy throw a certain pitch in an area, he sees the hitter in a different perspective than you see from the dugout or even on the mound,” Marsh said. “He studies when we read scouting reports; he’s always locked in. He understands guys’ zones, guys’ holes that we can target and fill up. He’s been doing a great job.”