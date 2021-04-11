UGASports - FAU's Jailyn Ingram announces transfer to Georgia

FAU's Jailyn Ingram announces transfer to Georgia
Florida Atlantic senior forward Jailyn Ingram took to Twitter to announce that he was coming home. The former Morgan County High School star is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ingram is the sixth all-time scorer in FAU history.
I’m coming home 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ZSg8FqjACq— J.™✊ (@2easyJ_) April 11, 2021
Ingram started 90 games for the Owls and has scored over 1000 points so far in his collegiate career. He averaged 10.6 points per game. The 6-foot-7, 219-pound Georgia native also averaged five rebounds per contest. From the field, Ingram has made 417 of 934 attempts, for a field goal percentage of .446. At the line, Ingram has made 162 of 227 free-throw attempts (.714 average).