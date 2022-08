Georgia is still searching for a running back commitment in the Class of 2023. Running back coach Dell McGee is looking across the country at UCLA commit and San Diego resident Roderick Robinson II. UGASports recently highlighted Robinson II's relationship with Georgia and his communications with McGee. Since then, UGASports had the opportunity to speak with the father of the Bruin commit and Bulldog target. Roderick Robinson provided context to the appeal of Georgia and the SEC in his son's recruitment.