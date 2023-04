The past couple of months have been a whirlwind for Josh Petty.

The 2025 offensive tackle from Roswell has seen his recruitment explode since the middle of February. South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, and others have offered in recent weeks.

Georgia joined that party with an offer on April 11. UGASports caught up with Petty to break down that offer, his relationship with Stacy Searels, and his thoughts on the Georgia program.