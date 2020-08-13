Some names are tough to live up to and carrying the moniker of one of the greatest running backs to play the game of football certainly qualifies.

While he's not related to the USC and Raider great, 2022 cornerback Marcus Allen of Walton is plenty comfortable carving his own path moving forward.

In fact, he's been doing it for some time now, as the younger brother of former Rivals250 prospect and current Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen.

Top programs across the nation have taken notice already, as Marcus is putting together quite a list of offers all on his own.