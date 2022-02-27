ALPHARETTA, Ga.- FOrmer UGA offensive lineman Trey Hill just finished his first regular season in the NFL and almost won a Super Bowl ring with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he isn't the only Hill turning heads on the gridiron. Hill's nephew, Antwann Hill, just finished his freshman season at Houston County High School and won the QB MVP award at the Under Armour Next Camp held in Alpharetta on Sunday.