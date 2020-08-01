“Sahvir had a big impact on me coming here because I played two years with him on AAU, so I know how he plays; I love how he plays."

Trion McMillan’s journey to Athens as a member of Georgia’s basketball team came with Sahvir Wheeler as his personal travel guide.

In a manner of speaking, that is.

With on-campus visits a no-go due to Covid-19, McMillan’s decision to matriculate to Georgia was due largely to his friendship with Wheeler, whom he played AAU ball with in Houston for two years before joining the Bulldogs 2020 signing class.

“Sahvir had a big impact on me coming here, because I played two years with him on AAU, so I know how he plays; I love how he plays. He’s one of the best point guards I’ve ever, ever played with, probably the best point guard I’ve ever played with,” McMillan said. “Coming here and knowing that I’m going to have a great point guard, it just helps me out so much. So yeah, he had a big impact on my coming here.”

It’s a decision he hasn’t regretted making.

Along with the rest of his new teammates, McMillan is going through initial workouts, getting acclimated to Tom Crean’s program and having Wheeler there has made the adjustment a more enjoyable one.

“Our chemistry is so great together,” McMillan said. “I’ve known Sahvir for five years and played basketball together for two. We work out a lot together, so we know a lot about each other, we know a lot about each other’s game. We know each other really well on the court.”

Although he grew up in Houston, McMillan is a native of New Orleans, but moved with his family to Texas to escape the advancing Hurricane Katrina when he was just five years old.

He ultimately signed with Kilgore Community College, where he played a year, averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Rangers, who went 21-9 last year, 12-7 in conference play.

“Ty’s got a big personality. He’s fun loving, he’s got a good work ethic, and I think the people will fall in love with his versatility, his competitiveness and I think with three years to play, I think he will continue to improve once he gets experience and accustomed to the SEC,” Kilgore coach Brian Hoberecht said. “Ty has a really good basketball IQ, he understands the game, so I don’t think he’s deficient anywhere. It’ just going to be the general transition, going from a freshman year in junior college to playing at the high-major level and understanding there will be players every bit as talented as he is every night on the court.”

McMillan will have three years of eligibility when he begins play for the Bulldogs, and at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, feels he has the athleticism to not only keep up but have an impact in Georgia’s fast-paced offensive scheme.

Time will tell exactly how McMillan will fit in.

With Rodney Howard having transferred to Georgia Tech, McMillan will bring some welcome size to the Bulldog roster, to go along with the some of the team’s other recent additions.

However, that may not be all.

“I’m a versatile forward,” McMillan said. “I feel I can bring anything. Whatever you need, I can do that.”

He hopes the fact he’s once again reunited with Wheeler will help speed up the learning curve with his new team.

McMillan also received offers from the likes of LSU, Ole Miss, and St. John’s before settling on the Bulldogs.

“I had to take the virtual tour (due to Covid) because I didn’t get to visit schools before I made my commitment,” McMillan said. “But I knew UGA was going to be a perfect fit for me, especially with Sahvir being here.

"That’s what made it a more comfortable move. I didn’t have to meet a whole new team; I knew someone on the team who I was very comfortable with. He introduced me to my other teammates, and it was just great. I’m very comfortable with my new teammates, our coaching staff, everybody. I can’t wait.