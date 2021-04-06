UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Travis Shaw has the edge for the No. 1 DT spot

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and South-Central analyst Sam Spiegelman along with UGASports.com’s Jake Reuse and a special guest appearance from Rivals social media lead Woody Wommack tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Travis Shaw has the edge over Keithian Alexander as the nation's top defensive tackle.

Travis Shaw (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is going to be highly debated over the next many months leading to signing day but it’s clear both players are special talents especially after I saw video of Travis Shaw this past weekend completely destroying the opponent’s offensive line and living in the backfield. But just because Shaw is great does not mean Keithian Alexander isn’t as well and right now we have him a few spots ahead in the rankings. Alexander is big, powerful, aggressive and determined as well to dominate on the defensive line so I still give him a slight edge but Shaw is making this debate very interesting especially after the tape I saw from this past weekend. Wommack’s take: FACT. This one is actually really tough for me but I'm one of the few people has had the chance to see both in person over the past month. Alexander is obviously an impressive talent and the work he's done to change his body over the past year-plus also shows that he's not content resting on his laurels. But I came into Shaw's game on Friday night without knowing what to expect and I left blown away. It's rare to see a player of Shaw's size with his type of athleticism combined with a non-stop motor. I think choosing between these two guys is a good problem to have and shows the depth at the position, but I think Shaw is really stating his case this spring with an impressive junior season.

*****

2. Khamauri Rogers will end up in-state following his newly-released top six.

Khamauri Rogers (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. This is still a very close race between I think Ole Miss and Miami but Khamauri Rogers has developed an excellent relationship with position coach Terrell Buckley and that could be the deciding factor. This is not a bond that only goes back a few months between Buckley and the former four-star LSU commit from Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County. The two have known each other for years, the draw to stay closer to home could be significant and I think the Rebels have the edge here although Miami and others are not giving up. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. Ole Miss may have an edge among the in-state teams, but I would not discount the consistency of Miami, the recent surge from Texas A&M and Tennessee and the long mutual interest between Rogers and Notre Dame. Rogers will take visits to these programs - some official and some unofficial - and sort through his decision, but right now it feels like Miami, Notre Dame and Tennessee are out-of-state programs to monitor.

*****

3. After naming his top 12, Georgia is the frontrunner for Kamari Wilson.

Kamari Wilson (Rivals.com)