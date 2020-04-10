1. Tony Grimes will end up at Georgia.

Farrell’s take: FACT. OK, this is a bit premature as Grimes has put out his top eight and there are many schools in the mix and a ton of visits to be taken when things get back to normal. But something tells me he’ll end up at UGA, based on his first impression and how comfortable he has become with the coaches. Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State and others will be in the mix and make a push, but right now the Dawgs are in good shape. Teaming with Kelee Ringo has to be tempting. Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia is the leader at this point, and when the Bulldogs make someone a priority they don’t usually lose out. Grimes is definitely a top "want" for the Georgia recruiting staff and so after a bunch of visits and going through the recruiting cycle, my bet is that Georgia lands him. Penn State is probably the biggest threat, and I could see North Carolina sticking around, but Georgia has captured his attention. It’s big-time SEC football and the Bulldogs have the edge at this point.

*****

2. Micah Morris to Georgia is a big blow to Alabama.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The talented offensive lineman committed to Georgia this week despite growing up a big Alabama fan and being a heavy lean to Alabama at one point. This is another example of the recruiting power of Kirby Smart as he begins to win more battles with Nick Saban than he loses. Gorney’s take: FICTION. There’s no doubt things are getting more difficult on the recruiting trail for Saban with Georgia recruiting so well and Clemson getting almost any top recruit it wants, but the Crimson Tide will be fine. Let’s remember that this is Alabama, and just a few years ago the Crimson Tide landed Jedrick Wills, Jonah Williams and Alex Leatherwood. Saban can still go anywhere for anybody and five-star Amarius Mims is definitely in play for Alabama, although Georgia probably leads. Morris is a miss, but there are higher-value offensive tackles on the board and the Crimson Tide will be fine. MORE: Morris commits to UGA

*****

3. The transfer portal would have exploded with spring football.