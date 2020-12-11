UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Tight end Arik Gilbert will end up at Georgia

1. TE Arik Gilbert will end up at Georgia.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. While this makes sense as he’s from Georgia and many expected him to commit there early, I still think he has concerns over how UGA utilizes the tight end position and he might head to Alabama or Tennessee. I’m going against everyone else on this one as most assume he’s going to head to Georgia, but let’s not count out the other schools he liked a lot along the way as well. It all comes down to what his issues are and how close to home he wants to be, I suppose. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Gilbert’s situation is still too fluid to have any real intel on what the former five-star tight end is going to do, but he had every opportunity in the world to pick Georgia out of high school and he didn’t, so I’d suspect he will look for other opportunities close to home. Alabama and Tennessee make sense and I still think we should watch out for Clemson because he would be outstanding in that offense and that is also closer to home. Georgia will be a possibility but again this season - after numerous assurances - Georgia just has not thrown to the tight end much.

2. Vanderbilt is the toughest place for a coach to win in the Power Five.

Farrell’s take: FACT. List the others and I will refute you. Washington State? Mike Leach almost went to the playoff, if you remember. Kansas? Mark Mangino had the Jayhawks No. 2 in the country once. Duke? Rutgers? They’ve all had higher highs than Vandy.

James Franklin did a masterful job there and still never finished higher than fourth in his own division. The SEC is the toughest conference in the country and when you factor in a lack of athletic support, facilities and higher academic standards, the next coach at Vandy could be doomed. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Oregon State is pretty impossible, too, and now we can look back and see the job Mike Riley did there was even more impressive. After Riley's run from 2003-14 that saw eight bowls and four Top 25 finishes, here are the Beavers’ records: 2-10, 4-8, 1-11, 2-10, 5-7 and now 2-3 this season.

There is a very light recruiting base in Oregon and most anybody really good goes to play for the Ducks. The Pacific Northwest’s top players go to Oregon, Washington or get raided by national programs. It’s just a tough place to win. At least Vanderbilt has high-end academics to sell, along with an awesome city, playing in the SEC and a recruiting base.

3. Emeka Egbuka picks Ohio State.