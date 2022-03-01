Fact or Fiction: LT Overton will play at Texas A&M or Georgia

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman along with Blayne Gilmer and Jed May from UGASports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Lebbeus Overton will play his college football in the SEC at either Georgia or Texas A&M.

Lebbius Overton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Definitely? An upcoming visit to Oregon could make things especially interesting especially if first-year coach Dan Lanning can really sell his vision for the program. They know each other from Lanning’s days at Georgia, and Lebbeus Overton playing with his brother is really important so that’s another factor to consider. It’s likely Overton ends up in the SEC but if he was so sold on that he could have already made that decision. He hasn’t. So it opens up the possibility others could sneak in here. Gilmer’s take: FACT. Texas A&M and Georgia have been the most consistent in their pursuit of Overton. A&M seems to have built the strongest rapport overall. Official visits will be important. Georgia should never be counted out because of how well it does with on-campus recruiting. However, it certainly seems like the Aggies are the team to beat.

*****

2. With a new OL coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs should be concerned about the commitments of Ryqueze McElderry and Johnathan Hughley.

Ryqueze McElderry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I doubt Johnathan Hughley goes anywhere especially as he develops his relationship with new OL coach Stacy Searels. That should be fine. Ryqueze McElderry should be watched. I’ve heard from a source that the feeling was that the Anniston, Ala., standout would always end up in Alabama’s class even right after his commitment to Georgia. While I’m not certain that’s going to happen especially since the Bulldogs took a shot on him and landed his pledge, Alabama is slowly chiseling into this one and could flip McElderry at some point. Searels will do great work trying to keep McElderry but there is a risk there. May’s take: FACT. This concerns McElderry more so than Hughley. Auburn and Florida are both now in play for Hughley, but the Bulldogs are still in good shape there. McElderry, on the other hand, is being heavily pursued by Alabama. He grew up in Anniston as a big Crimson Tide fan, but felt slighted when Alabama didn’t offer him early and committed to Georgia. The Crimson Tide have since offered McElderry. He visited in January and is planning to return to Tuscaloosa this weekend. As of now, there’s at least some reason for concern with both of these prospects sticking with the Bulldogs. Time will tell how the hire of Stacy Searels as the offensive line coach affects both prospects.

*****

3. Notre Dame commit Justyn Rhett is ranked too low in the position rankings.

Justyn Rhett (Rivals.com)