Fact or Fiction: Julian Humphrey is now a Georgia lock

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Eric Lammers from ScarletandGrayReport.com and Matt Clare of RedRaiderSports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. The best hire for Texas Tech from a recruiting perspective is UTSA coach Jeff Traylor.

Jeff Traylor (USA Today Sports Images)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I could get behind a lot of the names that are being mentioned for the job because I don’t think it would be a bad thing to bring in a young guy with an innovative offensive mind to see if he can outscore opponents. Sonny Dykes would be very interesting. Graham Harrell, Kendal Briles or Jeff Lebby would be worth a look. But Jeff Traylor makes the most sense for a lot of reasons. One, he’s been successful at UTSA during a short stint. But even more than that, he has high school coaching experience in Texas, people around the state know and respect him, and that will be needed to recruit top-level talent to Lubbock. The Red Raiders need a perfect “fit” for this hire and Traylor makes sense in that way, too. Clare’s take: FACT. I will be posting anonymous feedback from more than 70 Texas high school head coaches, coordinators and assistants across the state. Traylor was the overwhelming favorite choice to take over at Texas Tech, and most of the coaches pointed to his longtime connections throughout the state, his personality and overall energy he could bring to the program. I believe Tech needs a coach who wants to recruit at the high school level in Texas, plus someone with head coaching experience and experience recruiting to a Power Five program. Traylor checks all of those boxes and should be a prime target for the Texas Tech administration.

*****

2. Four-star CB Julian Humphrey is now a lock to end up at Georgia.

Julian Humphrey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Lock might be a tad too much but maybe not. Georgia looks like the team to beat in his recruitment. Texas A&M will make it interesting and College Station is only 90 minutes from Houston (Texas) Clear Lake. But it just seems after his visit to Athens recently and his planned return that Georgia has convinced him it’s the right spot. The Bulldogs’ defense has been so good this season, they look like they’re headed for a run at the national championship and Julian Humphrey loved his time there. Others will try but it really feels like Humphrey will be in this Georgia class. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. I would not say it's a lock by any means, but Georgia's defensive success on the field this season paired with its enormous momentum on the recruiting trails make the Dawgs one of only a handful of teams connected to Humphrey this late in the calendar. Humphrey is preparing to return to Athens and speaks highly of his previous visits to campus, but has also emerged as a possibility for nearby Texas A&M, which is also having a ton of success under Jimbo Fisher. Humphrey will need to decide whether he wants to stay in Texas or venture out, but the Dawgs have to like their chances at the moment with a decision looming.

*****

3. Richard Young and Justice Haynes are both visiting Ohio State this weekend. At least one of them will sign with the Buckeyes.

Richard Young (Rivals.com)