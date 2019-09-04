With recruiting picking back up and the college football season starting, Rivals is introducing a new feature called Fact or Fiction. National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney will tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Georgia recruits RBs better than any other program in recent years.

D'Andre Swift (Radi Nabulsi)

2. Willie Taggart’s seat is now as hot as Clay Helton’s.

Willie Taggart (Warchant.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Taggart isn’t going anywhere people. Yes, Florida State is a mess and there is no excuse for players being out of shape or dehydrated or whatever it was that caused them to lose to a freshman quarterback and Boise State. But Taggart is in his second year at FSU and there is no way the Seminoles would get rid of him so soon.

Will things turn around? Is he the answer? I don’t think the answer to either of those questions is yes right now, but Helton will be fired long before Taggart. Gorney’s take: FICTION. No one’s seat in college football is as hot as Helton’s, but Taggart is quickly approaching that level - and I don’t think it would be a bad idea to station someone outside Taggart’s house to see if he threw his Christmas tree on the front lawn a la Jimbo Fisher. Just kidding, sort of.

But Florida State brass and that rabid fan base cannot take too lightly to losing to Boise State and a freshman quarterback and blaming some of it on dehydration. That’s ridiculous. And then at a press conference this week, Taggart said after watching the film, FSU’s problems can be fixed quickly. Well, then why weren’t they remedied during the game? Taggart is now 52-58 as a head coach and 5-8 in Tallahassee. If things don’t get fixed right now, watch out.

3. Notre Dame is overrated.

Ian Book (Bill Panzica)