Fact or Fiction: Georgia is out front for Jamaal Jarrett

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Nick Harris along with Jed May from UGASports.com and Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. After his weekend visit to Georgia, the Bulldogs should be considered the front-runner for DT Jamaal Jarrett.

Jamaal Jarrett

Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia and North Carolina are the front-runners for Jamaal Jarrett and while I’m never going to count out coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels for an in-state prospect, the Bulldogs look tough to beat. He had such a great experience there for two days getting to know the coaches and players, sitting in on meetings and experiencing everything Georgia has to offer. If I had to pick right now, Georgia is clearly the frontrunner. May’s take: FACT. Jamaal Jarrett looks primed to follow in Jordan Davis’ footsteps as mammoth defensive linemen from North Carolina to join the Bulldogs. The Georgia staff has really turned up the heat in his recruitment since January, when he visited Athens for the national championship celebration. His return visit last weekend only solidified Georgia’s place at the top. Jarrett had one-on-one time with both Kirby Smart and Tray Scott on this visit. His family came and loved everything about Athens as well. At this point, Georgia seems to have a firm hold on the lead for Jarrett’s commitment.

*****

2. Texas should feel really confident that it could land five-star QB Arch Manning after another visit this past weekend.

Arch Manning (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. After talking to a lot of people in New Orleans over the weekend, my sense is that Georgia, Texas and Alabama are the front-runners for Arch Manning and that after his trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend he’s going to really have a strategy session to see which one is best and then might be ready to get closer to a commitment. We will see but things are getting more interesting. My sense, too, is that Manning absolutely loves Athens and what Georgia has going on and that he fully respects the development and success at Alabama. But there is just a special connection he has with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and especially position coach AJ Milwee. Is it a done deal to Texas? No way. But fans should be excited that is a very, very real possibility. Suchomel’s take: FACT. I'm a bit hesitant on the "really" confident part, but I do sense that there's a feeling in Austin that the Longhorns sit in a very good place with Arch Manning. Sources have indicated that the multiple-day visit to Texas went very well – from the time spent around Austin to the time with the coaches and at practice ... even the weather was perfect. Next up will be a stop at Alabama so you certainly cannot dismiss that trip but Texas fans should feel good about their team's chances coming out of Manning's most-recent trip to UT.

*****

3. Baylor should be concerned QB commit Austin Novosad will flip to Texas A&M after his trip there.

Austin Novosad (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)