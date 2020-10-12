UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Georgia has the best defense in the country

Fact or Fiction: Georgia has the best defense in the country
1. Georgia has the best defense in the country.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Now we haven’t seen any team in the Pac-12 or Big Ten but the only team I see out there that can be close to this Georgia defense is Ohio State but that’s doubtful. This UGA defensive is aggressive and nasty and harasses the passer like no other. This could be a playoff team if the offensive line continues to play well and the quarterback doesn’t make mistakes. Because the defense will keep UGA in any game.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia’s defense is playing like Alabama used to play and that’s a credit to Kirby Smart because he used to run the Crimson Tide defense. This Bulldogs come after you every second of every game until the final whistle. It’s great to watch and no team’s defense is playing like Georgia right now. Alabama got exposed by Ole Miss time and again, Florida hasn’t been great on defense and LSU is a complete mess. Notre Dame could have been in the conversation until Florida State exposed its D this past weekend. For the teams playing, Georgia is definitely No. 1.
*****
2. Gus Malzahn will be on the hot seat again.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Auburn looked horrible against Georgia and needed a bad call from the refs to beat Arkansas but it is still 2-1 and better than most of its remaining opponents. The Tigers won’t beat Alabama or win the SEC West but Malzahn will do just enough to stay safe and is also locked in long term.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Watching Auburn is an exercise in frustration even for the most ardent supporters and it shouldn’t be that way. There is too much talent all over the field to struggle late and need a last-second kick to beat lowly Arkansas or need a second-half run to distance itself from Kentucky. I don’t even want to talk about the Georgia game where the game plan was lifeless, the performance was lifeless and Auburn just had no answers for anything offensively. Statistically, Auburn is being outscored, out-rushed and out-passed through three games. Every week is an adventure with this team and people have grown quite tired of Malzahn through this all. With LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M and a dangerous Ole Miss team, among others, left on the schedule, you think this will go smoothly?
*****
3. Tom Herman is done at Texas.
Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s over. The near loss to Texas Tech started it and the loss to TCU added to the momentum but now with a loss in the Red River Showdown to Oklahoma, Herman appears to be a dead man walking. Once again, his team is not able to stop anyone on defense and his offense continues making some key mistakes. Texas is now 2-2 overall (and should be 1-3) and players are opting out, transferring or just not buying in. I thought Herman was the perfect hire for the Longhorns but I was wrong. This is bad.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m just not there yet that Herman is done at Texas, even though it’s been a frustrating start to the season. The Longhorns could be 4-0 right now if some luck fell their way and Texas could win out because the Big 12 is just not that good. QB Sam Ehlinger is such a battler and such a warrior, he’s never going to give up. While Herman has been a disappointment, I don’t think it’s over for him just yet.