Fact or Fiction: Florida is team to beat for four-star CB AJ Harris

1. After his weekend visit, Florida is the team to beat for four-star cornerback AJ Harris.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida has surged to the top for AJ Harris but the four-star cornerback is also someone who takes visits, loves the school and then coming off a visit high we should revisit it and see where things stand. Still, the Gators have done everything possible to make this happen and the upfront approach from coach Billy Napier and the addition of Corey Raymond to his staff was huge. Georgia is also right there, Clemson and Alabama are in the picture and I wouldn’t count out a surprise yet, either, but the Gators are in great shape following since second visit in a few months. Higdon’s take: FACT. Florida was not under consideration with the former staff, but that changed quickly with the addition of coach Billy Napier and position coach Corey Raymond. The addition of Raymond is really what put Florida in the driver's seat. They have a long-lasting relationship, and the day Raymond was announced as a Florida coach, it caught the attention of numerous top-tier CBs, namely AJ Harris. Everything that Raymond and Napier told Harris about Florida was backed up first-hand when he visited. Nothing is done until the name is signed on the dotted line, but the Gators are in a great position.

2. After another visit to Georgia, the Bulldogs should be considered the front-runner for five-star QB Arch Manning.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia could certainly have the edge, I just don’t think Arch Manning is going through his recruitment that way - naming a leader, having a front-runner, etc. - like most other prospects. He’s been very deliberate so far and that should continue through his senior season as he sees a lot of coaching staff movement actually hit the field - and then he should have a better idea where things stand. Georgia, Texas and Alabama definitely look to be in the best shape but a leader right now? I don’t think just yet. May’s take: FACT. Georgia’s lead isn’t an insurmountable one, as Alabama, Texas, and others are still very much involved. However, the Bulldogs have to be considered the leaders at this point. Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff, particularly Todd Monken, Buster Faulkner and Montgomery VanGorder, have done an outstanding job cultivating their relationships with Manning. The addition of Mike Bobo to the staff can’t hurt either. The Manning family is taking all factors of these schools into account. Right now, Georgia is checking all the boxes for 2023’s top prospect.

3. Noah Rogers is better than the No. 10 receiver in the 2023 class.

