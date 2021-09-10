Expansion coming for Foley Field

Capacity at Foley Field is going to get a boost.

During Friday’s meeting of UGA Athletic Association, athletic director Josh Brooks announced that a feasibility study will be looking at expansion that not only will include additional seats, but other upgrades, to improve what’s currently the smallest ballpark in the SEC.

“I don’t know about 20,000 but I think we can find the best of both worlds, where we don’t lose what’s special about Foley, but we add on to where more people can come, with more premium spaces,” Brook said. “Keep the charm, that’s what is neat about it. It’s got a phenomenal location, but it would really be smart to maximize the spaces.”

To accomplish this, new seats would be added along both the first and third base line, along with the left field area.

New player workout areas to include hitting and pitching areas, along with coaches offices so head coach Scott Stricklin and his staff can move from their current digs at Stegeman Coliseum are also part of the plans.

"Coach (Sean) Kenny, Coach (Scott) Daeley and myself are going to sit down as a committee, say this is our priority, this is what we want, and take it to the architects for them to try and make it work," Stricklin said. "Josh said he wants us as coaches to design this and make sure we get what we want, so that's what we're going to be doing the next few months. We'll get the concept, get the drawings, and once we get that, we can that out there, get the fundraising rolling. Today was an exciting day, because it gets the ball going on that."



Foley Field’s capacity currently sits at 2,760. Brooks was not sure how many seats would be added.

“When you talk about projects, there are really three basic phases – feasibility, then design, and then construction,” Brooks said. “When you wean out the feasibility study, you go into the site and see what’s possible. We did some work at Foley a number of years ago, and based on what we learned there, we can expand go, ok, what’s possible.”

Brooks said it’s possible the expansion could be completed in time for the 2024 season.

"It's one of those things we knew it was time to happen. One of the first things he said to me when he got the job was hey, we need to upgrade Foley Field and bring us up to date with the rest of the conference," Stricklin said. "It's an arm's race. Foley Field is a great setting, it's a nice stadium but we need to upgrade it. Josh knows that and I'm glad it's now out there so we can actively talk about it with recruits."



Similar feasibility plans are in store for the Bulldogs’ softball complex and Jack Turner Stadium.

In other news from Friday’s meeting:

• Brooks announced plans for the Sanford Stadium Press Box and 100 Level Concourse. The goal is to expand the concourse and improve restrooms and concessions, while increasing ADA seating. Phase 2 will include building a new press box in the southwest section of Sanford Stadium, while the current press box will be converted to a premium space.

• There are plans to renovate the former football locker room in the Butts-Mehre building to create a better space for the track and field squad.

• Members of the athletic department had their first meeting with the design team for the new indoor tennis facility.

• Brooks touched on the efforts of his staff to improve the fan experience at all Georgia home events, including family-friendly concessions menu and Zaxby’s ice.

• KultureCity has helped train UGA athletic department personnel in assisting individuals with sensory needs at Bulldog events.

• Financially, UGA closed the year in the black.

• Brooks touched on the fact that 8.6 percent of student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA last academic year, which is the highest percentage on record at UGA.

• A 3.15 combined GPA for Bulldog student-athletes in 2020-21 was the second highest on record at Georgia.