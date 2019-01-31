To take the next step as a starting pitcher in the SEC, it helps to have as diversified of an arsenal as you possibly can.

Junior Tony Locey can identify with that remark.

One of the hardest throwers on the team, whose fastball tickles the radar gun at 95 and 96 mph, Locey get the ball to home plate as well as any pitcher in the SEC.

But to become the kind of effective starter that many predicted he would after signing with Georgia as the state’s top hurler according to PerfectGame.org, Locey knew there was still work to do.

“I’m a hard thrower, I’ve always been a fastball guy and everybody marked me down as a two-pitch guy. But I started getting my slider over and this fall I really developed a split-change that’s going really well so now I’m developing myself into a three-pitch guy, possibly a four-pitch guy with my curveball which I’m throwing pretty well right now,” Locey said. “Just being able to throw those pitches for strikes at any count and not just throwing a fastball when the hitters are sitting dead read.”

With the season-opener now two weeks away, skipper Scott Stricklin likes what he’s seen.

If the season were to start today, Locey, along with sophomore Emerson Hancock, would likely fill two of the spots in Georgia’s weekend rotation, something Stricklin attributes to his work over the summer and fall with pitching coach Sean Kenny.

“His strikeout pitch has always been his fastball because it’s so overpowering, but you know what, hitters in this league in college baseball can hit fastballs going 95-96 mph, so he needs to have something to keep them honest,” Stricklin said. “The biggest thing is being more consistent with that but so far so good, he’s looked really good; he’s throwing the ball well.”

However, Locey (7-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 2018) has 13 career starts over two years isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I’ve still got two weeks to prove myself,” he said. “Every pitcher here has two weeks to prove himself. I’m just taking it one day at a time and doing the best I can and work on my throwing program every day.”

There’s a reason Locey is taking a such an approach.

Last year, Locey figured to be a mainstay in the rotation for the Bulldogs, only to find himself in the bullpen for what turned out to be much of the year. Although Locey excelled, becoming one of the team’s more dependable bullpen arms, starting has always been part of his personal plan.

The former Houston County standout admits the competitor in him took the initial move to bullpen a little hard.

“It hurt, hurt my pride a little bit. I loved starting and had started my whole life. But I knew it was best for the team and I did my role the best that I could,” Locey said “I had a successful year last year for us, was able to get us out some big jams before giving the ball to Zach and Aaron to win a lot of games, so it worked out for us.”

Stricklin almost beams when talking about the way Locey handled the situation and the way he’s applied himself for the upcoming year.

“He’s really worked hard. He’s come in from Day 1, he’s worked hard and he’s really grown up,” Stricklin said. “That’s the biggest thing with Tony, he’s come to school, he’s grown up and he’s a big part of what we do. He’s really a leader on this team for the other guys. He’s not a look at me guy, he’s on the top step cheering for every single guy on this team when he’s not on the mound.

“That’s always really good to see.”