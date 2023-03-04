"Actually, right now, I’m not even talking about the past situation," McClendon said. "Just to be safe, I’m not really talking about it.”

Reporters asked McClendon about his being involved in the fatal car accident last month that claimed the lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. McClendon said teams have been asking about that night and how he's doing, but he declined to speak on it further.

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon took the stage on Friday morning. His time in Indianapolis is focused on doing medical evaluations and meeting with teams, as he's saving on-field workouts for Georiga's Pro Day.

On memories of the national championship being back in Indianapolis: “Oh yeah, walking through here the first time, it just takes me back every time. Then I was in the locker room, we had walked through the locker room for something. Just the flashbacks of being back there after the game with all your boys, definitely.”

On the challenges of transitioning from college to the NFL: “Definitely getting stronger, more flexible. Flexibility is a big thing. Really just getting stronger and just becoming better at the game, a better student of the game.”

On what people should know about Georgia’s 2023 offensive line group: “They’re going to be a beast. They’re going to be a machine. Hopefully they win the Joe Moore, you already know how that goes. They’re going to be a dominant group.”

On Amarius Mims: “I don’t know what position he’s going to play, but I think he’ll play a big role in the leadership. Really it’s going to be a lot of leaders, a lot of older guys, Xavier Truss, Sedrick, Tate, Mims stepping up. There’s going to be a lot of leadership in that room. There’s going to be good leadership.”

On some other tackles besides Mims to watch out for: “Earnest Greene, he got injured before the season so he sat out for a little bit. But he’s coming back. He had a great spring, especially for an early enrollee. He shocked me. Earnest Greene for sure, Austin Blaske, Micah Morris, there’s a bunch of talent there.”

On what Greene did that “shocked” him last spring: “You know when freshmen come in, and early enrollees at that, they have a lot to learn. But he picked up on everything quick. In his pass pro, you come in and you have to learn how to kick-slide and stuff like that. He had it down pat day one when he first came in. Just seeing stuff like that, just little things like that, you’re like, okay, he’s going to be good.”

On if teams see him strictly as a tackle and if anyone has talked to him about guard: “Some teams have asked me if I played guard, if I’d be comfortable playing guard. I think I’m a tackle, but I’ll play any position.”

On his 37-game starting streak: “Really, I didn’t even know I had a streak. I knew I started a bunch of games, but I didn’t know the 37 streak until it got to LSU going into Ohio State and I was like, oooh, 37 straight. Just recovery, we have a great athletic training staff so just getting into recovery. Really just want to be on top of pushing through the small injuries. That’s one thing you’ve got to do to be on a good team. You can’t have a little bruise and be like I don’t want to play. You’ve got to push through it or you’ve got players behind you like Amarius Mims ready to step up.”

On if he was surprised Sedrick Van Pran came back: “I knew he was on the border. I talked to him about it, he called me a bunch about it. I told him, do what’s best for you. Follow your heart. If you want to come out, come out. If you want to stay, stay. But if you stay, you’re all in. If you come out, you’re all in. Once you make that decision, you can’t be like, I should have done this, I should have done that."

On Mike Bobo: "He was a great coach. He knows what he's talking about. I'd ask him a question and he'd just start explaining away. I would ask him about one thing and he'd start talking like a quarterback. I was like, 'Oh!' You can kind of get lost in it a little bit, but he knows what he's talking about. He's a great dude, and he was fun to be around. He was working with the tight ends a little bit so I'd ask him what the tight end was looking at, stuff like that, on certain plays."

On showing scouts one game from his career: "One game that stood out, that's tough. Probably Auburn this year, I thought that was a pretty good game, Tennessee, LSU until I got hurt. Just the way that I played, the offensive line played, the team played really. We all fed off of each other and played excellent ball."

On who would win between the 2021 and 2022 championship teams: "Don't do me like that. I don't know. That'd be a battle. Who would win? I don't know. That first national championship had a bunch of talent, but that second, we just had a bunch of fight. It's hard to tell. We had a bunch of adverse games where we fought back. I couldn't tell you."

On his memory of the Ohio State missed field goal: "Where was I? I think I was right behind the 50, standing there and watching. For some reason I felt it was off. I didn't know it was 12:00, but for some reason I was like, 'We're going to the National Championship.' Before the kick, I was like, 'Yeah, we're going to the National Championship.' Then he kicked it, went left, and I was like, 'Yep.' Place erupted. It was cool to find out that it struck 12:00 too right as it happened."

On his favorite Kirby Smart story and being targeted over the microphone in practice: "There's a bunch. His pregame speeches are always fun. Some of them get leaked, probably good that some don't. He has so many different stories. You know he has the microphone. Everywhere we go he finds a microphone. We're in L.A., he finds a microphone. We're in Atlanta, he finds a microphone. No matter where we go, he finds a microphone. It's hard. You get it every day. You mess up, and sometimes you won't even do nothing and he just wants to light a fire under you. He'll just see you walking on the sideline. 'Warren, you over there walking, huh?!' Just to light a fire under you. It's fun."

On if Georgia can three-peat: "Hell yeah. You know I'm always going to go with my Dawgs."