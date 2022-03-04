Exit Interview: Travon Walker

Travon Walker is a prospect who has caught the attention of NFL teams with his athleticism and versatility. He spoke about his Georgia career, his NFL potential, and more.

What goes into setting the edge on defense?

Walker: "To set the edge, you have to be one of those hard-nosed guys that don't just want to pass rush all the time to just make a statement, and let it be known that you can set the edge and play the run as well."

Are you surprised how high your name is going in these mock drafts? Do you take notice of that?

Walker: "Projections, I really don't pay too much (attention). I'm one of those guys that just keeps my head down, keep doing what I've been doing, not let all the outside hype get to me."

What are you trying to get across in your interviews?

Walker: "Just trying to get them to understand that I'm a great person, a great leader as well, on and off the field. I'm one of those guys they can rely on."

You've talked with the Giants. What would it be like to play with Azeez Ojulari again?

Walker: "Playing with those guys, it would just seem like I'm at home again. They were great leaders at the University of Georgia, and I know they're great leaders now from the career they're on. It would mean a lot."

Can you talk about the responsibilities of playing end in Georgia's scheme?

Walker: "Playing end at the University of Georgia, it's very different, because at the University of Georgia, we play a lot of different defenses. Therefore, you're scattered all out on the field from playing a five-technique, a four-eye on the front, you can play a three. You're really doing everything to just expand your resumé. It's really a good thing that you can do all of that, play defensive end at the University of Georgia. If you can play defensive end at the University of Georgia, it means a lot."

How did you end up on the kickoff team at Georgia? How much did you enjoy that?

Walker: "Playing on kickoff, it really meant a lot to me because as a freshman, for one, that's how I got my jitters out to just go down and hit somebody. Then that set the momentum for me when I got on the field on third down, so I was already juiced up, ready to go.

What would you say is the position that best showcases your skill set?

Walker: "I would have to say defensive end, five-technique. I love playing five-technique, putting my hand in the dirt, getting dirty in the run game, if I want to and rush off the edge."

What are you working on this offseason to add to your pass-rushing repertoire?

Walker: "I would have to say my best pass rush move that I lean on right now, it has to be speed to power and my long arm. My arms are extremely long. With my long arm, I feel like I can do a lot and be very productive."

How much have you looked forward to the combine? Which events do you think you'll open some eyes in?

Walker: "I know I'm a very athletic person, so at the combine, it's really just to show you all. I know the type of person I am, so I'm just going to keep my head down like I say and just do what I do best."

What is this moment like for you? Did you think about this growing up?

Walker: "I have dreamed of this moment ever since I was seven years old. I've been playing football ever since seven. it just means a lot. That's why I take it all in."

If you played on offense, what position would you play?

Walker: "I have to say I wouldn't be a bad tight end."

When did it hit you that you won a national title?

Walker: "I'd have to say like a week or so later after we won the national championship. But like George said the other day, just being on the flight heading back to Indianapolis, heading to this exact same stadium that we won at, really kicked in once again that I won a national championship right here in this same stadium."

What was Kelee Ringo's pick-6 like for you?

Walker: "It was a very exciting moment, just hearing the roar in the stadium. It was very crazy. At that moment, the game wasn't over yet, but that sealed the deal."

Are there any players in the league helping you get ready for the draft process?

Walker: "I have a lot of friends in the league—Tae Crowder, Malik Herring, guys like that. Those are guys that I communicate with very often. I talk to them through this same process even though they didn't get to do a lot of the things that we're doing because of Covid. Those guys told me to just be me. I'm a football person, I've been playing since I was seven years old. So they just tell me to be me and I'll do great."

Who are some of your favorite edge rushers in the NFL?

Walker: "I'd have to say Bosa, JJ Watt, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, obviously. He's a pass rush guru, and I'd like to get a couple moves from him."

What kind of standard are you hoping to leave for the defensive linemen behind you at Georgia?

Walker: "We just tried to leave a statement that at the University of Georgia, defensive linemen can be drafted. Everyone always talks about you don't get great defensive linemen from the University of Georgia, but obviously you have us three up front and other guys behind us that were great defensive linemen. It just goes to show you can't listen to what everybody tells you."

Who are the next stars coming up behind you guys?

Walker: "Me personally, I'd say all the guys in the d-line room. But ones that stick out right now is Jalen Carter and Zion Logue. I love Jalen Carter. I love all those boys, but Jalen Carter."

How would you describe yourself as a player to someone who has never seen you?

Walker: "Someone who can do it all, an athlete. Whatever the coach needs, if I didn't know myself or if I've ever seen me play for the first time, I'd have to say he's a tremendous athlete. He can do anything on the field."

How has your body transformed at Georgia?

Walker: "I showed up at 290, actually. I had about 18 percent body fat then. Now I've trimmed down a lot and put on a lot more muscle mass. I wouldn't say it's a hard process with the strength staff at the University of Georgia. They work us hard. The nutritionist, Collier Perno, she's a great nutritionist. Just listening to the things they tell us and follow the plan, it'll all help you in the long run."

Is it fair to say your game-sealing sack at Auburn your freshman year was your coming-out party?

Walker: "Of course that was one that really sparked it all. Everyone was talking about that. It was a game-winning sack, one that will be remembered forever for me personally. I can say that was one that probably sparked it all."

How do you feel as a player after adding more muscle mass?

Walker: "Personally, just coming off all that weight, it didn't make me feel less of an athlete or more of an athlete. It just made me feel like I was more explosive and my body felt a lot healthier."

If you had to show an NFL team one game, what would it be?

Walker: "I would say Michigan, because it shows my pass-rushing ability and my run-stopping ability."

What's a realistic 40 number for you?

Walker: "4.6, if not better."

Will you do everything here drill-wise?

Walker: "I will, everything except bench."

What did it feel like being part of a Georgia defense that was one of the best in recent history?

Walker: "It felt great. That's something that I'll never be able to forget. That's history. Being on the field with all those guys, just being on a team with all those type players, it's something special. It says something about the organization at the end of the day as well. There's a lot of great players, a lot of hard workers. We did what we were asked."

How do you feel Georgia prepared you for the NFL?

Walker: "I feel Georgia did a great job preparing me for the NFL. The defense that we ran at the University of Georgia, we ran a lot of the defenses that they run in the league. We run every form of just about every defense there is. If a coach was to ask me about some type of defense, I'm pretty sure I'll know a little bit about it."

How do you think it will work out with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators?

Walker: "I think it'll be great. Those are two great coaches. While I was there, they helped me tremendously, along with my position coach as well. Those are some great coaches. I feel like Georgia is still one of the top contending teams."

How does Kirby get you guys to buy in on defense?

Walker: "Coach Smart, he's one of those guys that's going to stay on you. Me personally, I love a coach like that, because if a coach isn't coaching you hard, then you really should be worried because what's going on? Why isn't he coaching you as hard? That's his job at risk as well."

What are some things you want to showcase here?

Walker: "Some things I want to showcase: my speed. I'm pretty sure everybody's seen that on film, my speed. Me being able to move at my size and at my weight, and that I'm a great person. Just outside of football, I'm a fun person to be around."

If UGA hadn't won the title, would you have returned for your senior year?

Walker : "I don't know. I can say the national championship, winning it, it did play a part in it. I can't just say for sure if I would have come back or left because the whole time, I was playing it off, just how me and my mom and dad felt about the situation."



