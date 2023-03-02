"As soon as we stepped into Lucas Oil Stadium, just thinking about the success that I’ve had here previously, and of course being able to perform that on Friday," Ringo said during his media session on Thursday.

The former Georgia corner capped off the Bulldogs' 2021 national championship with one of the most famous plays in program history, a 79-yard pick-six to seal the win over Alabama. That play took place in Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue that is now hosting Ringo and the rest of the participants in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

On being a football player with a track background: "Man, specifically, my first love continuously was football. I would definitely say track definitely helped me throughout the football aspect. Just being able to focus on your technique and being able to translate your speed and know when to use it specifically and how to use it throughout your breaks or also running downfield vertically.”

On his speed: "I come from a track background so continuing to work on my technique and explosiveness in the game and using it in football, I've been running since I was a kid and that's one of my strengths of course, in football and running out there in the 40. I definitely have something to show tomorrow.”

On his target time in the 40-yard dash: "I would say my 40 target is anything below a 4.35. I would definitely be satisfied for that. A 4.3 anything is pretty good but I like anything I want to do, I want to shoot for the stars."

On players in the NFL he thinks he's similar to: “Personally, I like guys like Patrick Peterson. Younger guys like Patrick Surtain, a technician-type guy in a lot of the tools that he uses throughout his play. I like to use those type of things for myself as well.”

On his on-field intensity: “Continuously being a great competitor. I feel like as a corner, you have to be a fearless type person. I feel like it’s high risk, high reward, of course. Being an offensive lineman or a running back, if somebody were to miss a block and the quarterback gets the ball off at the right timing and early, then it’s a great play and they can score a touchdown. But as a corner, going out there and knowing that you have to have the utmost confidence in yourself. If you take one wrong step, it could possibly be a touchdown. Just coming out there with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having the utmost confidence every single time you step out on that field.”

On how playing at Georgia prepared him for the NFL: "It's helped me a lot. The standard at the University of Georgia is like no other. The preparation that Coach Smart gives to us and the standard that he holds us to everyday, we know it's going to be tough coaching. We know that he makes us better with every single thing he does. Just being able to grow from that, every single day it feels like a tryout at the University of Georgia, I feel like holding that standard that Coach Smart, the rest of the coaching staff and our teammates held us to with each other definitely helped us grow as a team to have success."

On what one game he would show scouts: "I would say Tennessee, specifically this past year. Obviously a very explosive team, the No. 1 passing team in the country at the time. Knowing that me being myself and Tennessee knowing that I was a good corner but continuing to test me and how I was able to prevail in parts of the game. As a good quarterback, at times you're going to want to throw the ball to a good receiver that you trust, and I feel like I was able to overcome things that happened in those games and make good plays in situations that showed the best side of me and my confidence in myself."

On any of Georgia's rivals that stand out: "Definitely Florida, 100% — especially after previously losing to them my freshman year. Me personally, I wasn't able to play, but man, it just felt good of just being able to see the energy that my teammates brought to that team. Man, I just felt like it was that Tuesday of 2021. I feel like that was probably one of the most physical practices that I ever played against, man. Just O-linemen covering down like no other, linebackers coming down on running backs like crazy. Receivers blocking downfield on us 15-20 yards down the field. Man, it got greatly physical. I feel like when you're able to practice like that and continue to keep that energy throughout the entire week, great things can happen for you on Saturdays."

On if recent arrests say something about the culture in the football program: "No sir. I definitely would say that has nothing to do with the program, and I would say different people have their different reasons for what they do, you know? And to be a grown man, you know, you have to be responsible on what you're doing specifically. But character-wise, I don't have anything to say on any of my teammates, you know, but of course to whom much is given much is expected. You have to be able to realize that."

On what he feels he does better than anyone else: "My determination to win, my competitiveness. I feel like I fight through adversity like no other. Just continue to work and always have room to grow. Especially with how young I am. I feel like my upside is there 100 percent."

On his relationship with Kirby Smart: "Man it's huge. Like I was saying before, he holds everyone on the team, even the coaches, to a specific standard that is close to perfection. I feel like when coach Smart continues to bring that to practice and bring that intensity so consistently, it almost turns real. I feel like you're going to have a lot of success when a guy like coach Smart holds himself accountable and also the coaches and players and all the way down to the general manager staff. You're definitely going to continue to grow when that kind of standard is set."

On his favorite practice memory with Smart: "There had been a couple of times where I had made a mistake in a couple of stacks. Coach Smart is going to push you through the toughest times and actually go straight to plays. We'll condition before or indy before and then go straight into team and see how you're able to react under pressure and when you're tired. I feel like when you're fatigued, that is when it is hardest to be able to focus and stick to your game specifically. I made a couple of mistakes in a certain point in time and came back the next time and ending up getting an interception in that specific time. Knowing how hard he was going on meand knowing that I could definitely do better in that situation. Me realzing and knowing that he only means good for me and then turning around and making a play for myself. It felt good just to see the love and character he brings to us."