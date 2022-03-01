Exit Interview: Justin Shaffer

Long after the euphoria of Georgia winning the national championship, it wasn’t until he was sitting alone in his Indianapolis hotel room that it finally hit Justin Shaffer what he and his teammates accomplished.

Shaffer said it was something he’ll never forget.

“When I got back to my room that night, my roommate wasn’t back yet and I was getting dressed after I took my shower,” Shaffer said. “I was just sitting on my bed thinking, man, we did this, we won the national championship. It’s still something I think about it.”

No question.

Those national championship memories will undoubtedly return this week when Shaffer and 13 other Bulldogs return to Indianapolis for this week’s NFL Combine.

The event will take place at the same Lucas Oil Stadium where the Bulldogs defeated Alabama back on January 10 for the national crown.

Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Zamir White, George Pickens, Lewis Cine, Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Travon Walker, Derion Kendrick, James Cook, Jake Camarda and Jamaree Salyer will also be taking part.



If Senior Bowl week is any indication, Shaffer will enjoy the return.

“I’ve been walking around with my chest out a little bit, just knowing I was a national champion,” said Shaffer, who hopes to follow up a solid outing in Mobile by further showing NFL teams his value ahead of the upcoming draft.

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, as part of the American team, the staff of the Detroit Lions coached Shaffer.

Shaffer said the fact he played under both Sam Pittman and Matt Luke at Georgia will have him ready to play for whatever team gives him an opportunity at a pro career.

“Coach Pittman was more technical. Coach Luke had more high energy, but still technical,” Shaffer said. “We’d be in this down period and have a fade ball to the receiver, and you’d see Coach Luke running down the field celebrating with the receivers.”