Exit Interview: Jordan Davis

The dynamic Davis met with reporters and covered a number of subjects, including his thoughts on Will Muschamp and Dan Lanning, and his opinion of which Georgia defensive linemen he expects to step up in 2022.

Jordan, what’s probably the biggest strong suit that you bring to an NFL franchise?

Davis: “My biggest strong suit is being the point of attack and anchoring a defense. That’s something I pride myself on when I was at Georgia, run stopping and being an anchor. So, I definitely think I’ll be able to carry that on and prove while I’m in the NFL.”

What has stuck out to you the most in regards to the combine experience?

Davis: “This is all new to me, so I’m just taking it all in. But being in front of the coaches and GMs (general managers), and all the personnel of the teams, that has really stuck out to me. You’ll hear about it, but you’ll never really experience it until you’re here. It’s definitely a cool experience because there are coaches who I grew up watching. They lead teams to Super Bowls. Just being a part of that is a pretty great honor.”

Do you think you’re getting pigeonholed into the role of being a run-stopper, and what do you have to offer in the role of a pass-rusher?

Davis: “Everyone knows I’m a run-stopper, and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me. But, in the offseason, that’s (pass rush) something I’ve been working on. I’ve been working on it with Chuck Smith, who is known as ‘Dr. Pass Rush.’ It’s all about improvement. In the offseason, I want to improve and get better, and I definitely think I’m doing that.”

Did Will Muschamp have an impact on your game last year?

Davis: “We all love Muschamp. He’s a Georgia boy. He was at South Carolina, but he was born and bred [in Georgia]. As a defensive analyst, he gave us little nuggets each week and that contributed in helping us in our play, and our style, so we could move faster. He was always looking for those little things, the little details.”

What have you been working on since the National Championship Game?

Davis: “My first order of business was to get my mind, body, and soul right. It was a long season. So, just being able to relax with my family and have that time with them, especially my little brothers, that was very important. And training…just being able to get better at pass rushing, get better at conditioning. Getting ready for this combine, not only for me but for the Georgia boys across the board, we’re going to have a great combine. I’m confident in all of us. It’s just one of those things that we keep moving forward. You really can’t look too far ahead but be where your feet are.”

With so many superstars on the Georgia defense, how does that prepare you for the NFL when there are stars at every position?

Davis: “It’s not about the stars, but how well you play your position. If you’re good enough, you’re going to be on the field. That was one of the things that drove us as the Georgia defense. We called ourselves the no-name defense. While we had all the stars, there’s was no one above one another and we all played for each other. And I know going into the next level, it’s a different dynamic but, at the end of the day, I’m a competitor and I want to win. So, whatever it takes for us to win, I’m willing to do it.”

What was your average weight during last season, your highest weight, and at what weight would you like to be at?

Davis: “350 was the average weight for me during the season. The highest I’ve ever been was, like, 360. Right now, I’m trimming down and I’m around 340. Once I get to 330, that is my ‘spot’ and that is where I’d want to stay. Wherever I land, whatever plan in place [an NFL team has], I’m willing to do whatever it takes. So, [weight] should be no issue.”

What will it take for Georgia to continue to compete with, and defeat, Alabama going forward?

Davis: “Just keep working. Do the same thing we did this year. It’s about the love. We [at Georgia] always talked about the love for our team. In order for our team to be well-rounded and well connected , you have to have that love. I’m sure those boys know what it takes to win, especially the older guys, so we should be in good shape next year.”

Who are some of the defensive linemen who will emerge at Georgia now that you, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker are moving on?

Davis: “Definitely Jalen Carter. Also, Zion Logue, and a few freshmen. They are going to step up and do their thing. I’m ready to see them play. They know what to do, they’re well coached. To see them next year, it’ll be a great experience.”

What do you have to show the scouts here?

Davis: “Definitely how athletic I am. I definitely think I can play that to my advantage. There’s been a lot of speculation about my 40 time. That’s one of the things that I’m really ready to go out there and be excited about. But, not only about the 40-yard dash because, as a lineman, you’re hardly ever going to have to run 40 yards. So, I’m more worried about my 10-yard split and getting a fast start.”

How do you describe Dan Lanning? And what was your role on the Georgia defense last season?

Davis: “Very detailed, and energetic. Oregon got a good one. In our scheme, I played ‘zero’ [technique]…and I freed up the linebackers, Nakobe [Dean], so they could make plays. It’s one of those things you have to be selfless about. You’re not going to make every play, especially at that nose position. But, if you can do anything to influence the play, it’s good.”

[Asked about his involvement with NIL at Georgia last season.]

Davis: “At first, I decided against it but, eventually, I kind of flew into it. At first, it was an uncertainty. I didn’t know what to do, how to go about it. But then, with a little bit of help, and my mom kind of spearheading the whole operation, she knew what she wanted to do. It felt good being able to buy Christmas presents for my mom and my brothers. It was one of those things that’s beyond the game and makes you feel good.”

You’ve described the physical gifts you possess, but what about the mental aspect of your game?

Davis: “Mentally, just being selfless. You have to give up yourself on some plays to make sure others ‘eat.’ It’s one of those things you take pride in. Mentally, you have to be really tough, especially coming from a program like Georgia. You have to be mentally tough to even be [a part of] that program. At the end of the day, we’re all ready—all the Georgia boys are ready—and I think we’ll do well.”

Have you and Devonte [Wyatt] discussed being first-round picks together?

Davis: “Yeah, definitely. The power of the tongue is really important. You have a lot of power with what you say. I believe speaking things into existence. And, if it doesn’t shake out after that, you just work. Devonte and I, we keep faith, we speak highly of each other, we speak highly for each other. Anything we want to do, we want to do it together because that’s my brother.”

Looking back at your Georgia career, does it all seem surreal?

Davis: “Definitely. Football has brought me opportunities that I would have never thought of. Even being in front of y’all today is a dream, it’s an honor. You can’t do anything but thank God. You have to thank the Highest. Every day, every moment, I’m like, ‘Man, thank you!’ I could be anywhere in this world, but I’m here in front of y’all today.”

When did it hit you that you had won a national title? And if you had to show NFL coaches one game of yours at Georgia, which one would it be?

Davis: “Honestly, it hit me when I came back [to Indianapolis] this week. And, the Clemson game is one that pops up a lot in film studies.” (In Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson last season, Davis totaled three tackles, two of which were for loss, including a sack.)