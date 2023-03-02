The number of plays in Georgia’s defensive library is extensive. No, this does not exactly qualify as breaking news.

How extensive, well, that’s another story.

“There’s probably 100 plays that we can choose from on a game-by-game basis,” safety Chris Smith said Thursday from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“That’s been very helpful when I’m able to get in front of these teams and share my knowledge,” he said. “It’s helped a lot.”

No doubt.

The 32 NFL teams will learn more about Smith’s physical attributes later this week. In the meantime, they’re finding out what Georgia coaches and fans already knew - that Smith’s football understanding is one of the more impressive for any safety attending this week’s Combine.

There’s another part of his game that the Atlanta native wants teams to know.

“I’m a great relationship guy; I’m going to have a great relationship with all my teammates,” Smith said. “When I come in, I want to light up the room and bring a lot of life into it. But when it’s time to work, I’m going to put my head down and I’m going to give it my all effort-wise and push my limits no matter what.”

Smith spoke with the media for approximately 20 minutes Thursday at the Combine being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of Georgia’s win over Alabama in the 2021 national championship.

“It brings back a lot of great memories and thoughts being here,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a different process that you’re here for another reason and not with your teammates, but I definitely made a lot of memories in this place.”

Questions to Smith ran the gamut.

When asked which one game he'd show to NFL scouts, he mentioned the Oregon contest to start the 2022 season.

"I was able to make a lot of big plays in different ways, TFLs, interceptions, pass break ups and big hits."

The former Bulldog told reporters he’d held official interviews with the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers, along with some unofficial ones that included Tampa Bay.

However, one subject Smith was unwilling to address was questions surrounding former teammate Jalen Carter or the accident that claimed the life of former teammate Devin Willock and football staffer Courtney LeCroy.

“I’m praying for him,” said Smith, who responded with “no comment” to several follow-up questions, preferring to focus on his time in Indianapolis and what he needs to do at the Combine to impress the representatives of the 32 teams in attendance.

“I really want to focus on my speed,” Smith said. “I feel that’s a very important asset, so I want to have a good 40 times. That’s what I’m really focused on and I plan on showing that on Friday.”

He’s also excited to be representing Georgia – the University and his home state.

“I feel like Georgia is the best state of football. I know some of the guys here might disagree, but I feel we have it all,” Smith said. “I just feel like we’re the best all-around there is.”

Smith feels Georgia’s secondary will be in good hands next fall. He mentioned the returning Dan Jackson, Malaki Starks, David Daniel Sisavanh, along with early enrollee Joenel Aguero as players to watch.

“They all bring something different to the table,” Smith said. “All you have to know is, if you’re coming to the University of Georgia, they’re special talents. All of them could play anywhere at the end of the day.”

Smith would know.

At Georgia, along with safety, he played corner, nickel, and money throughout the course of his Bulldog career.

The opportunity to do it for a coach like Kirby Smart made it all the more enjoyable. Being able to craft his game under Smart’s learning tree is an opportunity Smith will be forever grateful.

“I remember at practice, he was talking about one of the interceptions that he had, and (Smart) was saying he 'had 15 interceptions, and .... you only had six,'” Smith said. “But I can’t argue with him. Kirby was a great player as well. He likes to push your buttons sometimes. but it shows how competitive he is as a coach and that’s why he’s so successful.”