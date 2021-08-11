EXCLUSIVE: Dabo Swinney previews UGA-Clemson with Jim Donnan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss the Georgia vs. Clemson game, Derion Kendrick, the state of college football and much more.

Swinney shares how Clemson has built a legacy of quarterback excellence in the last decade and how the clearance of star wideout Justyn Ross was an emotional boost for the Tigers.

Swinney also discusses his philanthropic work through his foundation and his friendship with Coach Donnan.