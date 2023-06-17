Exclusive: A conversation with Charlie Condon
Georgia slugger Charlie Condon ended any and all speculation about his college baseball future by announcing Saturday on Twitter that he’ll be returning to Athens for one more year.
During an exclusive interview with UGASports, Condon joked his love of Georgia football kept him from giving the idea of transfering serious consideration.
“It would have been difficult to cheer for a different football team than the Dawgs, for sure,” Condon said by phone from Falmouth, Mass., where he’s playing summer ball in the Cape Cod League.
“But not seriously, no,” said Condon, when asked if he ever considered placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal. “I knew that Athens was where I wanted to be, regardless of what else was out there. The University of Georgia was where I wanted to be, and I’m honored to wear the Red and Black. I’m looking forward to doing it for another season.”
Had Condon decided to test the waters elsewhere, it would not have come as a surprise. In this new era of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, many speculated – even before the season was over – that Condon could basically have named his price after bursting onto the national scene as the SEC Freshman of the Year. He batted .386 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.
Last year, for example, LSU was able to secure the services of pitcher Paul Skenes from Air Force and slugger Tommy White from North Carolina State.
“I know there was always a lot of speculation whether I was staying or going, but leaving the University of Georgia was never something I really wanted to do,” Condon said. “It obviously wasn’t going to take much convincing to get me to stay. Athens is a special place and there’s nothing that can change that."
His reasons for staying had nothing to do with NIL.
"Really, more than anything, I wanted to be part of a program with guys that I played with, for a couple of years," he said. "It’s a great group of guys. I don’t think our record last year reflects the kind of talent and potential this group has. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and flipping the script with this group a little bit.”
Give new head coach Wes Johnson and new assistant Will Coggin credit for assuring Condon how much he was wanted in Athens.
Condon said he’s spoken with Johnson (four or five times) since his hire, and Friday had a long phone conversation with Coggin, who will be the team’s new hitting coach.
“I know Coach Johnson and Coach Coggin have worked together in the past, and that previous chemistry that they’ve had together I think can really be good as they unify the staff,” Condon said. “I know the recruiting they can bring to the table and all the experience that they have within the league, both being SEC coaches previously, so they obviously know the ins and outs of the league very well. I think it can help us get back on the right track pretty quickly.”
Condon said the Bulldog teammates he’s spoken with are excited to get to work with Johnson, Coggin, and staff holdover Brock Bennett. Johnson still has one more full-time assistant hire to make.
“I think everyone is really excited. With Coach Johnson, I think everyone knows what kind of pitching mind he has. Over the years, he’s obviously been one of the most successful pitching coaches in the league. He obviously knows his stuff and I think he can get some of our arms on track and have a lot of success,” Condon said. “The same with hitting and Coach Coggin. He’s developed plenty of big-league hitters that he and I have talked about. I think the combination of those two can put runs on the scoreboard and keep runs off the scoreboard.”
Having Bennett back is also huge.
“That’s huge for chemistry. To have a familiar face around the facility will be awesome,” Condon said. “Coach Bennett brings a lot of energy to practice; he keeps guys happy. It will be awesome to have him back.”
Meanwhile, Condon will remain in the Cape Cod League for the next six days before heading down to Cary, N.C., where he will train with and attempt to make the Team USA Baseball National Summer Team.
One imagines, his chances are pretty good of making the squad.
“Oh, my God. It’s the ultimate opportunity to have a chance to play for your country,” Condon said. “I can’t really put into words how thankful I am for the opportunity to wear the USA, the Red, White, and Blue. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I really can’t wait.”