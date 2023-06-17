Georgia slugger Charlie Condon ended any and all speculation about his college baseball future by announcing Saturday on Twitter that he’ll be returning to Athens for one more year.

During an exclusive interview with UGASports, Condon joked his love of Georgia football kept him from giving the idea of transfering serious consideration.

“It would have been difficult to cheer for a different football team than the Dawgs, for sure,” Condon said by phone from Falmouth, Mass., where he’s playing summer ball in the Cape Cod League.

“But not seriously, no,” said Condon, when asked if he ever considered placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal. “I knew that Athens was where I wanted to be, regardless of what else was out there. The University of Georgia was where I wanted to be, and I’m honored to wear the Red and Black. I’m looking forward to doing it for another season.”

Had Condon decided to test the waters elsewhere, it would not have come as a surprise. In this new era of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, many speculated – even before the season was over – that Condon could basically have named his price after bursting onto the national scene as the SEC Freshman of the Year. He batted .386 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Last year, for example, LSU was able to secure the services of pitcher Paul Skenes from Air Force and slugger Tommy White from North Carolina State.

“I know there was always a lot of speculation whether I was staying or going, but leaving the University of Georgia was never something I really wanted to do,” Condon said. “It obviously wasn’t going to take much convincing to get me to stay. Athens is a special place and there’s nothing that can change that."



His reasons for staying had nothing to do with NIL.

"Really, more than anything, I wanted to be part of a program with guys that I played with, for a couple of years," he said. "It’s a great group of guys. I don’t think our record last year reflects the kind of talent and potential this group has. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and flipping the script with this group a little bit.”