The Georgia team may be back on campus, but that wasn't the case throughout the spring and early summer. In that time, players were forced to train and prep for the upcoming season on their own.

For quarterbacks, it was an especially crucial time to develop, given the youth, transfers, and inability to work with their future receivers.

For insight as to how the process looked, we talked to those who trained the signal callers in their absence from campus. We start today with a look at freshman Carson Beck, from Jacksonville-based trainer Denny Thompson.