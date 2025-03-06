Ex-teammate on Zachariah Branch: "It's easy for him to run by guys"

Cornerback Jaylin Smith has had his share of battles with new Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch when the pair were teammates the last two seasons at Southern Cal.

The two know each other extremely well, and Smith said during the NFL Combine that the Bulldogs hit the jackpot when they added Branch and his brother Zion to the roster.

“That’s an explosive guy,” Smith said Zachariah Branch. “He comes in every day, ready to work. He’s super-fast, but everyone knows that.”

Zion Branch is expected to provide depth in Georgia’s secondary at safety and will also be a solid addition.

“Zion’s a great guy. He’s been in my room for a long time,” Smith said. “He’s not going to have any trouble fitting in.”

Zion Branch suffered season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023 before playing in all 12 games this season for the Trojans in 2024. The redshirt sophomore safety recorded 19 tackles, three pass breakups, and one sack in a reserve role.

Zachariah Branch, meanwhile, earned first-team All-American honors during his freshman season with the Trojans in 2023 while emerging as one of the top all-purpose playmakers in the game.

Branch returned kicks/punts for 774 yards and two touchdowns during his debut season. He earned the Jet Award for the nation's top returner and was USC's first true freshman All-American.

On offense, the fast 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 87 yards and another touchdown during his two seasons.

Smith said daily practices were always competitive between he and the new Bulldog receivers.

“Oh, man, I can name so many practices. Different periods. He probably got the best of me at once, or I got the best of him at once. But I know he'd come back in team and make some plays against me,” Smith said. “But it’s like they say, iron sharpens iron. Everybody knows what his explosiveness does, what he can do on special teams.”

Smith said Georgia fans will enjoy watching him play.

“They're getting a great playmaker and a receiver. I know he's a dynamic guy, and someone who can get off the press,” Smith said. “It’s easy for him to run by guys.”