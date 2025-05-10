Evaluating the Georgia running backs ahead of summer

Much has been made, and rightfully so, of Georgia’s issues in the running game last fall.

After finishing next-to-last in the SEC in average yards per game, the standard definitely was not there.

This fall, the Bulldogs are looking to change that.

Georgia feels very good about Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing with 671 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman.

The California native brings sizzle to the backfield and could become the next Bulldog to rush for 1,000 yards.

But what about after him?

Let’s start with Roderick Robinson.

Robinson is coming off ankle surgery, but I am told he’s close to 100 percent.

The redshirt sophomore has experienced a lot on the injury front. However, he’s determined to prove he’s capable of doing much more than he’s been able to so far.

Coaches like what they have in Illinois newcomer Josh McCray. McCray checked many boxes after leading Illinois in rushing with 609 yards and 10 touchdowns.

More on McCray below.

Sources tell me that coaches were also thrilled with Chauncey Bowens's and Dwight Phillips Jr.'s spring camps. The latter is considered the fastest back on the team.

Fans saw a glimpse of Phillips’ speed last year and during G-Day. There could be more to come this fall.

Don’t forget about Cash Jones. His role is not expected to change from previous years. He’ll still primarily be the tailback the Bulldogs turn to in third-down and passing situations because of his receiving skills.

However, Jones might have some competition in the transfer of Micah Bell, brother of Dillon Bell. Speaking of Dillon, he also repped at running back during the spring.

Although it’s unclear if the addition of McCray might negate Dillon Bell being needed, younger brother Micah is also considered a capable pass catcher and could give the Bulldogs another option on third down.

That leaves freshman Bo Walker. At 5-9 and 210 pounds, coaches love Walker's ability to give defenses a different look. He had a tremendous spring camp.