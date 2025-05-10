Evaluating the Georgia running backs ahead of summer

Overview: Running Back U needs a revamp
Much has been made, and rightfully so, of Georgia’s issues in the running game last fall.
After finishing next-to-last in the SEC in average yards per game, the standard definitely was not there.
This fall, the Bulldogs are looking to change that.
Georgia feels very good about Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing with 671 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman.
The California native brings sizzle to the backfield and could become the next Bulldog to rush for 1,000 yards.
But what about after him?
Let’s start with Roderick Robinson.
Robinson is coming off ankle surgery, but I am told he’s close to 100 percent.
The redshirt sophomore has experienced a lot on the injury front. However, he’s determined to prove he’s capable of doing much more than he’s been able to so far.
Coaches like what they have in Illinois newcomer Josh McCray. McCray checked many boxes after leading Illinois in rushing with 609 yards and 10 touchdowns.
More on McCray below.
Sources tell me that coaches were also thrilled with Chauncey Bowens's and Dwight Phillips Jr.'s spring camps. The latter is considered the fastest back on the team.
Fans saw a glimpse of Phillips’ speed last year and during G-Day. There could be more to come this fall.
Don’t forget about Cash Jones. His role is not expected to change from previous years. He’ll still primarily be the tailback the Bulldogs turn to in third-down and passing situations because of his receiving skills.
However, Jones might have some competition in the transfer of Micah Bell, brother of Dillon Bell. Speaking of Dillon, he also repped at running back during the spring.
Although it’s unclear if the addition of McCray might negate Dillon Bell being needed, younger brother Micah is also considered a capable pass catcher and could give the Bulldogs another option on third down.
That leaves freshman Bo Walker. At 5-9 and 210 pounds, coaches love Walker's ability to give defenses a different look. He had a tremendous spring camp.
Spring MVP: Three players helped themselves with a strong spring
With Roderick and Branson Robinson injured and Frazier’s status as the clear No. 1 back, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker received additional reps this spring.
Each was able to take advantage of their opportunities.
Kirby Smart spoke several times about the trio during interviews, and sources tell me he wasn’t just blowing smoke.
At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, coaches believe Bowens can make a significant impact. They love his power, but he also has excellent speed for a big man.
Phillips is more of a scatback at 175 pounds, but as you might suspect, he has tremendous quickness. He’ll probably never be an every-down back, but I am told coaches spent all spring working on different ways to get him the ball in space.
He can make you miss.
With so many “mouths to feed,” Bo Walker may not get a ton of opportunities as a true freshman. But all through spring, he showed the ability to bounce off would-be tacklers, and he made quite the impression on Smart for his toughness.
Summer Surprise: Josh McCray ready to make a significant impact
McCray would be the No. 1 back on a lot of teams.
That’s why a lot of folks were a little bit surprised when the native of Enterprise, Alabama, decided to matriculate to Athens.
But McCray knows the success the Bulldogs have historically had playing more than one back. That philosophy, along with the fact that he’ll be playing closer to home, played a big role in his coming to Athens.
At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, McCray is a battering ram. When you combine him with a healthy Roderick Robinson, who is listed as the exact same size, it’s easy to get excited about the possibilities.
McCray is probably a little bit faster than Robinson, as he had a 60-yard touchdown run in Illinois' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina.
From what we understand, coaches could not be more excited that he’s on board.