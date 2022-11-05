But in Georgia's biggest game of the year, both McConkey and Ringo played a huge role in carrying No. 3 Georgia to a 27-13 win over No. 1 Tennessee.

Ladd McConkey has battled drops. Kelee Ringo has had some coverage breakdowns. Each player came into 2022 primed for a huge season only to see their fair share of struggles and criticism.

The follow-up campaign to the national championship hasn't been perfect for all of Georgia's stars.

Ringo had the most on his plate. The redshirt sophomore corner had to deal with the Tennessee passing game featuring quarterback Hendon Hooker and explosive receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Ringo has been looking forward to the challenge all week.

"He texted me, I think it was Sunday morning as we were getting ready for Tennessee," Smart said. "He was like, 'Can I come see you?' I'm like, 'What's going on?' He said, 'I want No. 11 (Hyatt).' I'm like, 'Well, that's not the game plan. That's not what we're doing. We're going to do it the way we think's best.'"

Ringo got targeted repeatedly by Hooker on Saturday afternoon. But he kept his man in front of him, keeping Tennessee from ripping off big gains through the air. Ringo also snared a vital second-quarter interception in the end zone.

That play showed great ability to track the ball, something Ringo admitted he has struggled with. But belief from himself and his teammates allowed him to maintain his confidence heading into Saturday's matchup.

"I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, who will? Besides your teammates, obviously," Ringo said. "I feel like I’m out here for a reason. Coach Smart puts me out there for a reason, and the rest of the defensive staff. It’s a great feeling to know that you have your teammates behind you and you can also have confidence in yourself."

McConkey has also had his ups and downs throughout the year. He's dropped several passes and muffed a couple punts as well.

But he came up huge on Saturday. McConkey led the Bulldogs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (94). He also hauled in a 37-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to put Georgia up 14-3.

"I’ve just been putting in the work, putting my head down, just trying to get back to the basics. I feel like it’s paying off," McConkey said. "I feel like they've (his teammates) done such an awesome job of keeping me up and being there for me. I feel like that’s why we’re such a good team. We’re so connected. We literally, each one of us, love each other."

Those teammates expressed their joy for their teammates' success. Defensive back Javon Bullard said he felt pure happiness on Ringo's interception. Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said McConkey's touchdown showcased a mantra of the receiver room.

"We have a saying in the receiver room that there’s nothing the game could do that we couldn’t overcome," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "Whenever adversity hits during the game, someone drops a ball, misses a block, we just clap it up and say next play. Worry about the next play because that play’s over."

Smart said Ringo and McConkey have worked hard in practice. Despite dealing with a nagging injury that kept him out of two practices this week, Smart and his staff still have to hold McConkey back in practice at some points. Otherwise, "the guy just runs 'til his tongue hangs out."

The seasons haven't been perfect for either Ringo or McConkey. The odds are high that they will make more mistakes during this campaign.

But when their teammates needed them to step up in a top-five clash, they came up huge in the Bulldog win.