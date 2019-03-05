A second-straight strong performance from junior Tim Elliott and a record-breaking night on the bases highlighted Georgia’s 11-3 win over Alabama State Tuesday night at a frigid Foley Field.

More on the latter of the two storylines shortly.

We'll start with Elliott (1-1), who tossed six innings of three-hit ball with just one walk and seven strikeouts, tying a career high.

Last Tuesday, the finance major pitched five innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against LIU Brooklyn. Unfortunately, his Bulldog teammates failed to score a single run, leaving Elliott on the short end of a 1-0 defeat.

“The confidence is there, all my pitches are locked in, it’s smooth running when I’m out there,” said Elliott, who added that pitching in game where temperatures dropped into the upper-30s, wasn’t easy.

“Y’all can’t see me, but in between innings I’m on a bike the whole time trying to stay warm,” he continued. “The whole time I’m blowing on my hand trying to keep some moisture in there.”

In six career starts, Elliott is now 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA, with just seven walks and 25 strikeouts over 25 innings.

“He’s certainly been better for us this year,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “His stuff has gotten a lot crisper. I think the biggest thing is just his confidence level has gone up. He’s grown up a little bit and he just feels like he’s better than the hitters.”

Tuesday's other major story was Georgia’s record-breaking night on the base paths, a game that saw the 15th-ranked Bulldogs (10-2) set a new school mark with 10. Georgia’s previous game-high for steals was eight, a number reached four times previously, the last time in 2002.

Georgia – which had just five steals in 11 games coming in - almost blew past that three innings into the contest, stealing seven in the first three innings enroute to taking a 7-1 lead.