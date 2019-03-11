Elite Georgia QB's spending a lot of time on the road
BOGART, Ga. — Is Brock Vandagriff the top quarterback in Georgia regardless of class? That has been brought up a few times over the last few months. He is a 2021 quarterback out of Prince Avenue wi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news