UGASports - Elite defensive end, UGA legacy Justin Benton discusses the Dawgs

He also has UGA roots, as his father, Phillip, played linebacker for the Bulldogs in the mid-1990s.

At 6-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 245 pounds, Benton has the look of a collegiate player before stepping into the tenth grade.

It's not every day we take time to discuss a player who's just entering his sophomore year.

"Things since the shutdown haven’t been as bad as I expected them to be," Benton said. "A lot of things have even picked up, pertaining to my recruitment. It’s really been normal minus the visits and getting on campus. A lot of coaches have been impressed with my workouts, and how I’ve been grinding during quarantine. I'm missing just a little, such as meeting the coaches in person and bonding with some of the guys on the team."

As for those coaches who have been impressed?

"It's seen lots of coaches, such as Tray Scott from UGA, Todd Bates at Clemson, Coach Tim Cross at North Carolina, Travis Williams at Auburn, Coach Vic So'oto at Southern Cal, and others," Benton said.

The Bulldogs, in particular, have been recruiting Benton early.

"It’s been great building a relationship with them. Coach Scott is a great dude, as are Coach [Dan] Lanning and Coach [Kirby] Smart. They’re like family, and we have a great relationship," Benton said. "I have learned a lot of different things, as far as their scheme and where they can see me in that defense."

Of course, Benton's father has also been able to provide some insight into life in Athens.

"He told me it was great, and he had a great time playing and being with the guys on the team," Benton said. "He bleeds red and black."

The younger Benton admits he's having to step back from dad's legacy a bit.

"I’ve been a UGA fan for most of my life," he said. "Although recruiting is a little bit new to me, I’ve been keeping my options open and trying to enjoy the process. I don't have a commitment timeline yet. I'm just trying to take it all in and enjoy the process, as of right now."

For Benton, that means a full evaluation of all options.

"I'm just looking for the home feel, and how everybody there has a family mentality and a winning mentality. When things open back up, I want to visit every school that has offered me over quarantine," he said.