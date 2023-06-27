Preston Carey is emerging as one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.

The defensive lineman from Long Island has already picked up offers from some of the top programs in the country, including LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas among others.

Georgia came in with an offer last summer. Last week, Carey visited Athens for the first time as a recruit. That visit helped the Bulldogs cement their place among the early standouts in Carey's recruitment.

"I got to tour their amazing facilities. I got to talk about player comp, players that have been through there like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and just the future of Georgia and how I can help them win more national championships," Carey said.